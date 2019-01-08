First baby of 2019 born

Emma Grace Snow, daughter of Katlyn and Devin Snow of Lowgap, was born as the first baby of 2019 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1 at 5:50 p.m. She is joined by her parents and sister, Skylar Snow. Emma Grace weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces. - Lori Gwyn | HMCH

