Hairston shares faith through music

At age 9, Anita Hairston started sharing her vocal talent in church, prompted by her grandmother’s encouragement. In 2018, at the age of 57, she released her first gospel album, “Walk With Me.”

Hairston’s faith runs deep and is a testament to her family’s involvement in the church from a young age. She is the daughter of Bishop Willie R. Bryant of Mt. Nebo Unity Holy Church of God in Jonesville and wife of Bishop Wallace Hairston of New Gospel Tabernacle Holy Church of God in Winston-Salem.

In 2012, Hairston said she’d planned to compete in Sunday’s Best in St. Louis with her sister and cousin. She compared Sunday’s Best to a gospel version of the popular television singing competition, American Idol. Illness kept the trio from competing though.

“About all I sing is gospel,” she said. “I’ve been singing over the years with my brothers and sisters at different events.”

When her husband took the pastorship at New Gospel Tabernacle, they met Anderson “Butch” Stewart, the keyboardist at the church who also has run studios in New York before moving to North Carolina and opening a studio. “He heard me sing and said I need to be in somebody’s studio,” Hairston said.

After talking with him, Stewart shared that he had a studio where she could record. “He took me under his arm,” she said.

Five months later, “Walk With Me” was completed featuring nine songs. Pieces from her album are being played on two area radio stations — 103.5 The Light and Gospel Expressions program on 90.5 FM

The album can be purchased from a number of places, including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, CD Baby, or by contacting Hairston at 336-428-5698.

“A lot of people have asked me about it,” Hairston said, noting that a special concert and album launch was held in the fall at Dixon Auditorium at Elkin High School. “I’ve had a lot of support from people who’d been listening to the radio station. One lady said she’s going to use two of my songs in praise dances at her church.”

Some of her key supporters have been her parents and family, most especially her husband, who is working to promote Hairston and her album.

“Everybody I’ve known said they like it,” she said. “This album is more jazz and contemporary, and the next one will be more traditional gospel.”

Copies of the CD have been shipped as far away as Japan, Australia and Zimbabwe.

“Walk With Me” features several songs written by Hairston, with one of her favorites being “Sweet Memories” in memory of her grandparents. Others she wrote included “It Will Be Alright” and “Favor.”

Already, Hairston said, she has begun writing songs for her second album, which she said also will be produced by Stewart. “He is a phenomenal person,” said her husband, Wallace Hairston. “He’s been a great blessing.”

Stewart and Anita Hairston have shared their talents at the Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin during its weekly Tuesday open mic nights as well.

“I got my voice from my mothers, First Lady Dorothy Bryant,” said Hairston, who is a first lady also, the title given to the wives of bishops in her denomination. “I sing for the glory of God, to give Him honor, to give back to Him what He’s gave to me.

“In no way am I the best singer out there, there are plenty more that I know. I just like to sing and give glory to Him,” she said.

Hairston said her hope is that the words of her songs will “bless someone the way it blesses me and help somebody down the road.”

She said her inspirations are her husband, her parents, her daughter, Kelly, who sings with her, and her grandson, Sean Hairston-Sullivan, who is 7.

When Hairston isn’t singing, she’s working online to obtain her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Liberty University.

Anita Hairston of Elkin has released her first album, “Walk With Me.” https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_hairston-cd_formatted.jpg Anita Hairston of Elkin has released her first album, “Walk With Me.” Image courtesy of Anita Hairston