Fire department analysis to begin this month

Two Elkin departments are gearing up to go through operational analyses, with the first starting in January.

Elkin Fire Department has struggled to find a long-term fire chief to fill the vacancy left when Tommy Wheeler retired from that post in 2014, after 40 years of service with the department.

Mike Morton was hired as chief effective Jan. 1, 2015, and had 16 years of experience in fire service, albeit it not in the Elkin area. In May 2017, just more than two years later, Morton resigned from his position.

After leaving the position open some time under the direction of interim chief Don Mitchell, who had been volunteer assistant chief, the town hired Matthew Crawford as chief in April 2018. Crawford, who was not from the Elkin area, resigned at the end of October amid a review process involving a personnel grievance which was filed with town leaders by some firefighters with the department.

Kevin Wilson, a town public works employee who is volunteer assistant chief, is now filling the role of interim fire chief as well, while town leaders take time to allow the analysis process to take place.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison said the analysis should take place between January and March, and will include an internal analysis and SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) process as well as interviewing all staff of the fire department.

Also being sought as part of the analysis will be an online public feedback opportunity, and benchmarking to compare about 10 other communities in similar size and make up as Elkin to see what they are doing in reference to fire service.

The process is being done by an external group which Cornelison was familiar with through municipal contacts and was recommended by the North Carolina League of Municipalities. It will include an evaluation of the department’s apparatus and mechanical needs, and will provide a five-year capital improvement plan in the end.

“Once we go through this, they can help us hire a new fire chief, if that is what we desire,” Cornelison said. “They will look at current personnel, and get feedback on the qualities our people want in a chief.”

He said the interim period between full-time chiefs is a “good time to look at it as a whole.”

A similar analysis will be talking place in the spring with the town’s police department as well. That process will be handled by Tom Anderson with the N.C. League of Municipalities, Cornelison said.

“It’ll be good for both departments to have those evaluations done and up to speed and provide us with what we should be providing for the community,” Cornelison said.

