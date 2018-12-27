Suspect in Trooper death facing charges in unrelated case

Prescott - Mullins - Hague -

One of the three suspects charged in multiple robbery cases on Christmas Day also faces previous charges from the spring of last year after she and other suspects fled a traffic stop. The ensuing chase by N.C. State Troopers resulted in a fiery crash that took the life of 24-year old Trooper Samuel Bullard.

Mona Lisa Mullins, age 18, of State Road, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine in May of 2018. Mullins and Michaela Harrison were allegedly passengers in the vehicle driven by Dakota Whitt that lead Troopers on the deadly chase. Mullins was released on bond on Oct. 27, 2018 though additional modifications involving a curfew, her living and work arrangements and periodic drug testing were added to the conditions of her bond on Nov. 16, 2018.

Mullins and two other individuals were arrested on Christmas Day. She was charged with conspiracy to commit common law robbery and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

The first of several reported armed robberies in Yadkin, Surry and Wilkes Counties occurred about 1 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 23, 2018 at the 7-11 convenience store in Hamptonville, according to Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver.

Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner confirmed that armed robberies also occurred at the Dollar General on Brookfall Dairy Road on the North end of Elkin as well as the Elk Mart convenience store in Wilkes County at West End Elkin around 9 and 10 p.m. the same day.

An attempted robbery was reported at the Dollar General on N.C. 67 at Wiseman’s Crossroads just after 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Oliver said.

No one was injured in any of the incidents. Wagoner said in the Elkin Dollar General incident, the male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money, which he was given, and then he left the store.

“Based on our investigation and information we had got, we were looking for a vehicle that our officers spotted on Dec. 25 at about 5 p.m.,” Oliver said. “It was spotted on N.C. 67 in the East Bend area. Based on the traffic stop and information from the investigation, we made three arrests.”

Brandon Prescott, age 20 of Hamptonville, is facing four charges, including felony common law robbery, attempt at common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery and assault on a female. He is being held in the Yadkin County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Patricia Hague, age 38 of Jonesville, was charged with two counts of conspire to commit common law robbery. She also is being held in Yadkin County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, Prescott and Hague were still in custody.

Oliver said they did not believe Mullins was involved in the Hamptonville incident.

“The investigation is continuing into their connection, but we feel confident they are the ones involved in the Wilkes and Elkin robberies,” Oliver said.

A press release issued by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 27 stated that Prescott will be charged with felony armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault on a female. No other charges have been filed at this time in Wilkes County and the release stated that no other individuals were believed to be involved in the incident at the Elkin Mart Convenience Store in Eastern Wilkes County on Dec. 23, 2018, at approximately 9 p.m.

Prescott is alleged to have entered the store displayed a weapon and demanded money from the clerk, the release stated. During the incident Prescott and the clerk got into a physical confrontation in which the clerk was pushed by Prescott.

As of the morning of Dec. 27, Wagoner said they had not filed any charges related to the robbery in Elkin.

Mullins has a court date for the charges relating to the Trooper’s death scheduled for Feb. 13 in Yadkin County Superior Court. All three robbery suspects are scheduled for a court date on Jan. 2.

