Exhibit, exterior plans moving forward at center

While the facility name is still a work in progress, town leaders are working toward a goal of having three or four exhibits installed in the new center on Standard Street in time for the NC Trail Days festival in the spring.

Leslie Schlender, economic development director for the town of Elkin, gave an update on the project, originally coined the heritage and trails center, during the most recent board of commissioners meeting. A recent series of community input sessions had the location called the Elkin Experience Center, a name Schlender said the town was testing out.

About two months ago, the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce officially moved its offices into the building at 257 Standard St., and Surry Community College began holding a handful of classes in the large meeting room at the center in August.

No formal presentation of the building to the public has been held yet, as officials want to wait on an open house once exhibits inside and outside are in place. In the meantime, the center has been used for a chamber business after hours, the master plan input session, a recent Yadkin Riverkeeper meeting as well as an old-fashioned Christmas gathering sponsored by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.

A proposed layout provided by Schlender at the December commissioners meeting showed the proposed layout for the interior exhibits, as well as a couple of options for exterior landscaping and displays.

The interior layout hosts a display by the Yadkin Valley Chamber, dimensional maps of North Carolina including trails, an interpretation area focusing on the rails and trails, the Yadkins Living Room where wine tasting can be held and people can lounge around the gas fireplace, a natural history exhibit with a watershed diorama and film, an area focusing on the area wine and beer industry, a cultural history exhibit highlighting industries in the area and a historical timeline of the Yadkin River and Big Elkin Creek regions.

The building also has an area available for permanent and rotating art and culture pieces from the Elkin area.

The outside elements will begin in the spring with paving, Schlender said. Other groups who are interested in exterior layout options, such as a rain garden and the Watershed NOW group, could start their work as early as the weather allows for when they secure funding and planning permits, she said.

The exterior master plans include two options for the possible move of the Gwyn Museum from Church Street to the Standard Street campus. Schlender explained designers “wanted to slot in a scenario for moving the museum” which “has been discussed as an option from the beginning.”

“If we can move it, there is an option we could look into of having it video monitored to be able to open it more often, and therefore possible staff it ‘electronically,’” Schlender said of the museum, which is housed in the town’s first school building.

“All the details and feasibility are still very much to be mapped out, but we wanted to reserve a space for it in the options so as we move through implementing this exterior master plan, it is not forgotten,” she said.

The exterior plans include display pods for topics like trails and wine information, native plants, a rain garden, interpretive signage, and gravel dust trail around the center’s campus, parking, an event lawn with a slight slope and a raised stage area.

