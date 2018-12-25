Silver Alert issued for Elkin woman

Submitted photo Byers -

A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for an Elkin woman who is listed as “endangered.”

Elkin Police Department issued the alert through the state’s Department of Public Safety system after a report that Jeana Piercy Byers, 68, was reported missing.

According to the alert, Byers, a white female, measuring 5’7” and 200 pounds with short grey hair and blue eyes, was last seen at 253 PGW Drive in Elkin.

The alert asks citizens to be on the lookout for Byers, who could be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

No direction of travel was provided, but a vehicle to watch for is a 2016 champagne colored Toyota Camry, with NC license plate, EBN3257.

Anyone with information about Byers is asked to call Cpl. Blackburn at the Elkin Police Department, 336-258-8910.

Byers https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_byers.jpg Byers Submitted photo