Tri-C sees needs increase, donations decrease

With Christmas bringing a spirit of giving and a time of colder weather for those in need to find ways to stay warm, Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry is hoping the community will step up and help those less fortunate.

Volunteers and staff at the ministry have seen “an increase in food needs and a decrease in donations as far as physical food donations” this year, said Heather Macy, executive director of Tri-C.

Tri-C was founded as an outreach of the Tri-County Ministerial Association when it saw a need among requests from area churches for assistance 32 years ago. It moved into a new location on North Bridge Street near downtown Elkin earlier this year.

To meet additional needs in the community, an initiative to install and stock blessing boxes around the region began last year by an independent group. Macy said the boxes are good and the community will benefit if they are used as it is intended, for people to get a few items and then put items back in as they can. She said she’s heard of cases where people are stopping at the boxes and wiping them out in one stop, with some being restocked more than once a day.

“There are so many families doing it the right way, though,” Macy said.

For those wishing to stock the blessing boxes, she did suggest purchasing more staple items that can handle the extreme cold such as dry goods.

But having the boxes out in the community also means some of the donations are going there rather than to the food pantry at Tri-C, so the staff is in need of staple items such as green beans, peas and other basics which they’ve had to purchase more of from local stores and from the Second Harvest Food Bank’s supply pantry in Winston-Salem.

“The need seems to be growing,” Macy said. “We try to limit visits to 20 families a day, but on occasion we have to see more.”

In addition to food needs, this time of year they are seeing a great need for heat and power assistance. Macy was able to purchase 25 electric tower heaters this year to distribute, which are large enough to heat a medium-sized room.

As of the most recent data, through October, Tri-C has helped 4,785 individuals from Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties in 2018. The includes spending $76,415.84, providing power to 446 households, water utilities to 81, medicines to 72, clothes vouchers to 40, heating/heaters/blankets to 28, fans to five, other items to 18, and food to 1,274 households for a total of 109,825 pounds of food distributed.

“I’m starting to do research for more grants and ways to get our story out there,” Macy said of her efforts to increase resources to help those in need. “It is a help to me that all of the area agencies seem to work well together and refer clients to one another. It is good to have such good relationships with one another so we can do what’s best for our clients.

“I think the community wants to help and support,” she said.

She said many of Tri-C’s clients are on disability, or have jobs but don’t make enough for a living wage, either from not having enough hours or being at minimum wage level.

“We see multi-generational households, where grandparents, parents and grandchildren are living together to help pay the bills,” Macy said.

Another need for Tri-C is volunteers. While there are several volunteers who are regulars, there is a need for people who are capable of lifting 40 to 50 pounds and with reliable vehicles large enough to pick up food four days a week from Food Lion and on occasion from Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem.

“The Yadkin Valley United Fund is one of the grants we get, and it helps us so much. We wouldn’t be able to help as much without that help,” Macy said.

“We have numerous businesses and churches that help us with food drives, but they are seeing less donated,” she said. “We are seeing less donations this year and it is hard to know what the cause is. I think a lot of people are having a more difficult time themselves.”

Another reason for less donations, Macy said, could be other churches and groups who are creating food pantries of their own. “More folks are trying to help their community. That is wonderful. Years ago, we may have had 10 organizations with $100,000 in donations, and now there is 20 with the same $100,000,” she said as an example of how the same donations are being distributed differently.

“That’s why we were created 32 years ago, was so churches wouldn’t have to do these things themselves,” she said.

“I would just love for any church with clothing closets, food pantries or another assistance programs to contact us so we can relay that information to our clients,” Macy said. “We have a great community that supports the community at large.”

The two largest food drives for Tri-C are the Boy Scouts’ drive in February, and the postal service drive later in the year. “Organizing with those groups on food drives really does help us,” she said.

Also, people are welcome to provide monetary donations, which they can then specific to be used to purchase food, help with medications, heat and other needs, as well as to pay down the mortgage on the building so that Tri-C no longer has a building payment each month and can redirect those funds to help others.

While the monetary donations are good, for those wanting to help with food needs, Macy encouraged them to donate food, because it can actually be distributed the same day it is donated, rather than having to then go to the store to purchase food if monetary donations are made.

For more information on Tri-C and its needs and assistance, visit the location at 290 N. Bridge St., Elkin, or call 336-526-1089. Tri-C is open Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, with those needing assistance asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to closing to be interviewed with a valid ID, Social Security card, proof of household income and bills.

