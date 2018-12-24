Two Elkin armed robberies being investigated

Law enforcement with two area agencies are investigating two armed robbery incidents which occurred Sunday night in the Elkin area.

Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner said his department received a call at 9:57 p.m. from the Dollar General on Brookfall Dairy Road that there had been an armed robbery.

He said his investigating officer noted another armed robbery had taken place in West End Elkin about an hour earlier at the Elk Mart gas station near John Boy’s, which is in Wilkes County. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that incident.

According to Wagoner, two Elkin officers responded to the Dollar General after the manager called to report the robbery. “They spoke with the manager and the employee who was at the register at the time,” he said.

The employee told officers a white male wearing a black hoodie entered the store, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded the money out of the register. Wagoner said the employee complied and once the suspect had the money, he left the store.

“Nobody was hurt, and he didn’t threaten to hurt anyone, he just demanded money,” said Wagoner.

After getting the report on the Dollar General robbery, the officers looked at video of the Elk Mart robbery to compare incidents. “We believe it is likely the suspect did both robberies, but we are still talking to people and looking for additional witnesses,” Wagoner said.

“We are looking for some good solid information,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Elkin Police Department at 336-258-8910.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 335-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

