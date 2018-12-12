Community gives input for Elkin’s future

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Cynthia Douglas discusses options for future housing in Elkin with Gary Werner of WithersRavenel, the company developing a master plan for the town of Elkin. -

In two days last week, community members floated in and out of sessions designed to allow them to have input on how they would like to see Elkin’s future develop and grow.

The input sessions are part of the master plan development process being overseen by WithersRavenel, who was contracted with the town of Elkin. The master plan itself is part of the recommendations from Explore Elkin’s initiatives and will address topics such as appearances at the gateways into town, future housing needs, development downtown and along the Yadkin River and Big Elkin Creek.

With photo options provided on large posterboards, area residents were allowed to put stickers next to the suggestions they liked best during the sessions. There also was a survey they could take, and other ways for input to be given.

“I lived in town for 20-plus years before moving to Thurmond,” said Cynthia Douglas, who still works in town at G&B Energy. “I just came to see what kind of things people are interested in to see Elkin prosper.

“We need to attract younger people, too,” she said of something she hoped the master plan would address.

“I think this is a good process. I like the way they display pictures to give you an idea,” said Douglas, who was part of the second day of input sessions held at the Elkin Center of Surry Community College.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison said the first day of the sessions, which was held at the Elkin Heritage and Trails Center downtown, was busy, with 80 signing in and additional visitors who gave input, but didn’t necessarily sign in.

“I spoke to quite a few who had some really good thoughts,” Cornelison said. “What was overwhelmingly surprising was the positivity of those here.

“Even the analysts [with WithersRavenel] said usually you have naysayers and people who write negative comments on the paper,” he said. “But really out of everyone, it was a supportive. They were appreciative of being able to give input and of the town doing this.

“I really think it is a testament to the engagement the town has now, and it is pretty much attributed to Explore Elkin and the momentum they’ve had and engagement with the community.”

He said in working on a project like a master plan and to have the positive support, it takes the relationship building that Explore Elkin has been leading. “It takes everybody coming together for the same reason and support for that to happen,” Cornelison said. “They have done a great job of building that relationship and community and positive support.”

One of the things he noted was the uniqueness of a program such as Explore Elkin, a volunteer organization with the town. “Elkin is doing things other communities are hoping to do,” Cornelison said.

The staff with WithersRavenel will take the input they received back to their office, and the plan is to have a first draft of the master plan ready by mid to late January.

Cornelison said a formal presentation of the master plan is expected at the Elkin Board of Commissioners retreat planned for March 1-2.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Cynthia Douglas discusses options for future housing in Elkin with Gary Werner of WithersRavenel, the company developing a master plan for the town of Elkin. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_input_formatted.jpg Cynthia Douglas discusses options for future housing in Elkin with Gary Werner of WithersRavenel, the company developing a master plan for the town of Elkin. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune