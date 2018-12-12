Schools recognize students, staff members

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elisabeth Ingersoll, a sixth-grader at Elkin Elementary School, is recognized for her art project by Jill Bellia. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Maggie Orta, a sophomore at Elkin High School, is recognized by Adam Beshears for her art project. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Adam Beshears recognizes the art work of Leah Thornburg, a junior at Elkin High School who was unable to attend the school board meeting. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools, recognizes members of the maintenance department who worked to clean up following the flooding from Hurricane Michael’s remnants. They include John Altemueller, Phillip Chrismon, Kavin Burchette, Tony Duncan and B.D. Reece. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The Elkin Middle School robotics team is recognized for its success at the Surry First Lego League competition recently. Those recognized include Zach Hawkins, Kade Cockerham, Gabby Cox, Jackson Sowers, Connor Ball, Maddox Bovender, Elijah Vintin, Matthew Beshears, Eli Brolin and coaches Kimberly and Chaise Swisher. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin High School Principal Joel Hoyle recognizes Charles Walker, a cross-country runner, who qualified for the state meet. Also qualifying but unable to attend the school board meeting were Hannah Oliver and Nathan Brown. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Cameron Garris, left, is recognized by Tracee McManus for receiving the Exceptional Children’s Teacher of Excellence Award at a recent conference. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Middle School Principal Amanda Burton hugs Ruthy Torriente, a seventh-grader who was chosen to accept the Highest Attendance trophy on behalf of the middle school. - -

With the highest attendance among Elkin’s three schools, Elkin Middle School claimed the trophy for the month of Oct. 18 through Nov. 30 at the school board’s most recent meeting.

The attendance award was one of several recognitions that took place during the combined November and December meeting of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education held Dec. 3.

Lisa Pendry, the system’s director of student information, attendance and accounting, announced that the grade with the highest attendance for the time period was Elkin High School’s 10th grade with 97.58 percent, and the grade with the lowest attendance was kindergarten with 95.51.

As a school though, Elkin Middle School, which hosts seventh and eighth grade, had the highest attendance with 96.73 percent, a slight increase over the prior month.

Elkin Elementary School had 96.35 percent, a slight increase, and Elkin High saw attendance at 96.36, a slight decrease.

Pendry broke down the attendance in seventh and eighth grades to determine which student would be accepting the trophy to then present it to Principal Amanda Burton. Seventh grade’s attendance was 97.22, while eighth grade’s was 96.21.

Pendry presented the trophy to Ruthy Torriente, a seventh-grader who was one of a handful with no missed days or tardies. Pendry said Torriente told her that her parents “instilled in her the importance of attendance and getting a good education.”

Also recognized during the meeting were the winners of the student art exhibit for the month.

For the elementary school, art instructor Jill Bellia talked about a project-based learning experience she did with her students. From that project, where the students had to come up with a solution to “How can art change the world?” and develop a product to fund the solution, the winners were Isabella Estrada and Elisabeth Ingersoll of sixth grade.

The two girls created stuff animals which were made customized for each customer, Bellia said, and the girls made their product, the patterns and sewed the animals as their final product to help fund a solution to deforestation.

Other products developed during the project were T-shirts, jewelry, Barbie accessories and more.

At the high school level, Adam Beshears recognized the works of Maggie Orta, a sophomore, and Leah Thornburg, a junior.

Orta’s piece was a heart she drew in pencil with colorful flowers blooming out of the heart. Thornburg’s work was a multimedia piece featuring newspaper, watercolor, pencil drawing and paper mosaic creating a colorful butterfly.

The board spotlight gave Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent, a chance to recognize the staff members who worked to clean up after Hurricane Michael’s flooding left sand, silt, and debris in its wake and caused damage to fencing and other areas at Elkin High School’s athletic area along Mineral Springs Drive.

She said the maintenance crews spend about six hours a day for almost two weeks hauling off debris, getting fields in playing conditions and assessing equipment for damage. “It was cooperative team work,” Cox said.

Those recognized included John Altemueller, maintenance director, as well as Phillip Chrismon, Kavin Burchette, B.D. Reece and Athletic Director Tony Duncan.

“We are fortunate we have great people, and the people came together as a team, and I’m appreciative of that,” said Altemueller, who noted that in the 10 years he’s been with the school system, the field have flooded five times and four of those were during 2018.

The Elkin Middle School robotics team also was featured during the school board meeting. The team recently won three of the six trophies awarded during the Surry First Lego League robotics competition.

The team members include Zach Hawkins, Kade Cockerham, Gabby Cox, Jackson Sowers, Connor Ball, Maddox Bovender, Elijah Vintin, Matthew Beshears, Eli Brolin and coaches Kimberly and Chaise Swisher.

In addition to the trophies earned by the middle school level team, the sixth-grade team from Elkin Elementary School also brought home a trophy, said Burton as she made the presentation.

In athletics, Elkin High Principal Joel Hoyle presented certificates for cross-country runners who qualified for the state meet. Those runners included Charles Walker, Hannah Oliver and Nathan Brown. Coaches of the team are Ken Abrams and Billy Brown.

Cameron Garris, who teaches exceptional children’s students at Elkin Elementary, was recognized by Tracee McManus, the system’s exceptional children’s services director.

Garris was awarded during the 68th annual Exceptional Children’s Conference for being an EC Teacher of Excellence.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

