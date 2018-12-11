Davis retires from foundation board

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital CEO Paul Hammes, left, retiring foundation board chair Dr. Bill Davis, center, and incoming foundation board chair Fred Chatham stand in the hospital corridor following a time recognizing Davis’ service to the foundation. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Dr. Bill Davis addresses the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors Wednesday after being recognized for his service as board chairman. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Dr. Bill Davis, right, is recognized for three years of service as the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation board chairman by HCMH CEO Paul Hammes Wednesday. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Fred Chatham takes the reins as the chairman of the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. - -

When long-time Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation board chair, Dr. Jim Harrell Sr., retired his post in 2015, one he’d held for 16 years, Dr. Bill Davis stepped in as the new chairman. Last week, Davis was recognized for his service upon his retirement from the board of directors.

In reminding the other board members how important the foundation is to supporting HCMH, Davis said, “I wanted just to say to you something impressive to me, and I think it will be to you. During the past three years, this foundation has raised $808,457.71.”

That amount includes nearly $400,000 designated for its scholarship program, he said. But it doesn’t include another $120,000 in written and verbal pledges for the scholarship fund.

In addition to those pledges, he recognized that the board members are “working in the background to do things that really make a difference and that says a good thing about what Paul [Hammes, HCMH CEO] keeps saying to us — if we didn’t have an incredible hospital, then people wouldn’t be giving the money, because they don’t give it to us, they give it to the organization we represent.”

In 2018, the Yadkin Valley Wine Auction, a fundraiser for the foundation, raised the most its ever brought in at $48,326 after expenses, while the foundation’s annual golf tournament netted $48,698.

“Now when you think about the impact the foundation has had in the past three years. We placed 58 AEDs [automated external defibrillators] in the community, in nonprofit organizations, churches, schools; we trained 690 people. That came as a results of your work,” Davis told the board members.

“If we hadn’t raised the money, there wouldn’t have been no training, no purpose. If we hadn’t raised the money, these AEDs wouldn’t be throughout the community, throughout the hospital service area,” he said.

“I remember when we were trying to set a goal a year ago, we talked about how much and you all said let’s not set it too high, we better go way under $100,000. During the past three years, the foundation has received gifts amounting to an average of $270,000 per year,” Davis said.

There were 2,160 gifts, including 1,995 in cash or checks and 165 in-kind gifts with no value attached to them due to tax purposes.

“Because of this meaningful work, the foundation has done well; however, we must set our annual fundraising goal higher,” he said.

In addition to the community outreach, Davis highlighted the scholarship program, which awarded six scholarships totalling $30,000 this year. “During the past three years, we’ve more than doubled the goal each year. It is very, very important, we must raise enough money in the scholarship fund to make it perpetual.

“The six scholarships that were given this year are making a difference in the lives of the students, but it doesn’t stop there. Those students have pledged when they took this money to come back into this area to work and to live as healthcare professionals. The hospital’s going to benefit from that, and all the patients the hospital serves, this community, are going to benefit from that, too,” Davis said.

He used a quote from Benjamin Franklin to encourage the board members to not only ask people they know will give to the foundation’s efforts, but also those who they think may not give. “Someone asked Benjamin Franklin the best way to raise money for a nonprofit, and he said first asking those who you’re certain will give you something, then you ask those people that you’re not sure whether they’ll give anything or not, but you tell them who has already given. Then last, you ask those people that you’re absolutely certain they won’t give you anything because among some of those you’ll be mistaken.”

“I don’t know what I could possibly add,” said HCMH CEO Paul Hammes as he stood to present Davis with a plaque recognizing his service to the foundation. “Anyway you slice it, under Dr. Davis’ tenure, the foundation has raised the bar, and we have exceeded our expectations and are making a real difference.

“Dr. Davis did a great job summarizing all the things that have happened and the material impact you all have,” Hammes told Davis and the board members. “You’ve got to understand why it happens. It happens because you believe in something bigger than yourself. It happens because you have deep conviction about what you are doing and you approach it in a tireless, passionate way.”

He told Davis, “It conjoins everybody’s energy and the commitment just multiples, and that’s what’s happened under your leadership, and we just can’t thank you enough for bringing your heart and soul to this foundation.”

But Davis didn’t take full credit for the success. Instead he gave that credit to the board members and staff members, who he said, “If it hadn’t been for your support, wouldn’t anything have happened. Thank you for letting me be part of it.”

At the close of the meeting, Fred Chatham took over the helm as the new chairman of the foundation board.

