Snow blankets region

- Photo courtesy of Joe Seipel-Parks Henry Seipel-Parks prepares for snow camping in Elkin Sunday night as part of his Boy Scout requirements. - - Photo courtesy of Joe Seipel-Parks Photo courtesy of Joe Seipel-Parks - - Photo courtesy of Joe Seipel-Parks - - Photo courtesy of Joe Seipel-Parks - - Shared by Cassi Dexter Mathis Daniel Mathis, 6, of Jonesville plays in the snow Sunday. - - Shared by Cassi Dexter Mathis - - Shared by Cassi Dexter Mathis A car slid off the roadway near the Elkin Public Library Sunday afternoon in the thick snow. - - Shared by Randall Pinter Jr. This panoramic view shows the snow-covered East and West Main streets in downtown Elkin Sunday afternoon. - - Shared by Randall Pinter Jr. - - Shared by Randall Pinter Jr. - - Shared by Randall Pinter Jr. - - Shared by Randall Pinter Jr. - - Shared by Vicki Whelan The Yadkin Valley Railroad’s trestle over Big Elkin Creek is snow-covered Sunday afternoon. - -

The shelves had been emptied and restocked at many stores by mid- to late afternoon Saturday as emergency officials had warned people to plan well ahead of time to be able to support themselves for at least 72 hours in the wake of a forecast snow storm.

Also, a number of area events have been rescheduled due to the poor road conditions.

At the peak of the storm, Surry County had about 8,000 people without power, reported John Shelton, director of Surry Emergency Services. He said Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation were staged and had called in additional resources to handled the outages.

After the snow fall ended, Shelton said he’d heard some areas reached as much as 20 inches of snow, but the norm was between 16 and 18 inches in Surry County.

In Yadkin County, officials were reporting snow totals ranging from 18 inches in Jonesville, with most areas getting at least a foot of snow.

Also, on I-77 near Jonesville, the storm has been credited for claiming the life of one man, who had an apparent heart attack Sunday afternoon while digging out his vehicle from the snow.

“His tractor-trailer became stuck in the snow, near Jonesville, he got out and was shoveling the snow to free the vehicle,” Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said. Once the vehicle was free, the man continued to drive but was caught in traffic where witnesses at the scene said the man began experiencing chest pains.

“Emergency measures were attempted at the scene,” Vestal said. “He was transported to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where he passed away.”

The Yadkin County Emergency Services Department has not yet released the name of that individual.

Classes were canceled for Monday and Tuesday for all area school systems, and as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Surry County Schools already had canceled classes for Wednesday. No call had been made yet for Elkin, Yadkin or Wilkes school systems.

With the snow event occurring on the weekend, and on Sunday when many churches canceled services ahead of the storm, Shelton said the area didn’t receive many vehicle accidents like it typically does on a work day.

“We started having more serious accidents after the snow was scraped,” he said, noting that people driving got a sense of false security when they saw clear roads and would run into a patch of ice or slush on the road. “They need to watch with that.”

Also, with the power outages, Shelton warned to make sure a space is well-ventilated if they are using auxiliary heat sources. He said Surry EMS crews have transported one patient suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem after they were using a generator in the house.

“You need a carbon monoxide monitor in the house,” Shelton said.

Other calls EMS crews have responded to include falls with back and hip injuries due to the slick and icy conditions.

Surry County was assisted by the National Guard, who helped with dialysis transports and stranded motorists, and Shelton said one of the main problems the county faced during the storm was on the interstate as about 30 tractor-trailer events occurred during the heaviest of the snow.

“DOT [Department of Transportation] did a great job, the problem was getting vehicles out of the way so they could scrape,” Shelton said.

He said area fire crews worked to clear the roads of fallen trees, and prior to the storm and after it, there were several structure fires in the county, which he said the fire service crews handled well.

“Everybody worked real well together,” Shelton said of EMS, fire, rescue squads, road crews and others involved in the snow-related incidents. “It all went very well to have that much snow.”

Events rescheduled

The town of Ronda has moved its December commissioners meeting to Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 11.

Also, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Joe Hicks, a Elkin resident needing a double lung transplant, has been moved to Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Royall’s on West Main Street in downtown Elkin.

The Starmount High School Hall of Fame induction has been moved to Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

In addition, the Elkin vs. Starmount basketball games to be held at Starmount have been rescheduled for Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. with JV boys.

The Jonesville-Elkin Christmas parade, which was initially planned for Sunday, has been rescheduled for Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. Line-up will begin in Jonesville at 2 p.m.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

