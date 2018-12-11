- Shelby Powell | The Tribune Shelby Powell | The Tribune The Elkin Big Band performs during a free concert at the Reeves Theater Friday during Light Up Night. - Shelby Powell | The Tribune The Elkin High School band performs during Light Up Night in downtown Elkin Friday. - Shelby Powell | The Tribune The Elkin High School band performs during Light Up Night in downtown Elkin Friday. - - Shelby Powell | The Tribune Little Mountain Railroad drives children around West Main Street in downtown Elkin Friday during Light Up Night. - - Shelby Powell | The Tribune - - Shelby Powell | The Tribune Little Mountain Railroad drives children around West Main Street in downtown Elkin Friday during Light Up Night. - - Shelby Powell | The Tribune Santa Claus reads the Christmas story during Light Up Night festivities in downtown Elkin Friday. - -

Light Up Night 2018 kicked off just past 6:30 p.m. on Friday with a short speech from Mayor Sam Bishop, before St. Nick himself gave a reading of the original Christmas story and lit up Rock Façade Park on Main Street. In doing so, Mr. Claus started a night of wide-ranging festivities for the great number of attending Elkinites and those from surrounding communities to enjoy.

The children were treated to Christmas train rides from the Little Mountain Railroad and to visits with Santa, who shared how much he had been looking forward to meeting them and hearing their Christmas wishes.

Shoppers found a variety of sales through the many downtown businesses that stayed open late for the evening, and had their pick of the crafts and wares sold through the holiday market at the Liberty.

Lovers of music and the arts were the most likely to be disappointed — not by any lack of quality though, but because of the impossibility of attending every event at once. The music was all around Friday, with performances at both the Reeves and the Liberty, from the Big Band to the Elkin High School Marching Band, from Martha Bassett and Tommy Jackson to singers and players from the Yadkin Valley Community School — and this isn’t even mentioning the dance performances of both ballet and clogging in the Liberty’s courtyard.

And still, all of these events and performances were just some of what Light Up Night had to offer.

“Events like Light Up Night have a lot of moving parts,” said Jennifer White, an organizer for the event, sponsored by the Main Street Advisory Board annually. “It isn’t just one location — we have activities, performances and happenings throughout the entire downtown Elkin Main Street. A challenge is making sure that everyone involved stays connected and that we’ve worked out the logistics in advance so that it works for everyone, from our visitors to our performers and volunteers to our downtown businesses.”

That effort clearly paid off, as mentioned by the mayor at the Light Up ceremony, then again by White — events like these help to show off the best of what Elkin has to offer.

“I always look forward to seeing our community gather to celebrate the joy, the magic, and the hope of the holiday season,” White said. “It’s a time that we can be connected in the moment and take pride in Elkin, a town that we all make special when we come together.”

Of course, White said, events with the scale of Friday evening would not be possible without the contributions of time and energy of the community.

“We are pleased with how things went. That’s due in very large part to the many volunteers and partners who helped make everything happen — they deserve the biggest thanks of all … we’re so grateful to everyone who came and was a part of Light Up Elkin.”

Shelby Powell is a contributing writer for The Tribune.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_crop-Light-Up-Elkin-1.jpg Shelby Powell | The Tribune The Elkin Big Band performs during a free concert at the Reeves Theater Friday during Light Up Night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_crop-Elkin-Big-Band-1.jpg The Elkin Big Band performs during a free concert at the Reeves Theater Friday during Light Up Night. Shelby Powell | The Tribune The Elkin High School band performs during Light Up Night in downtown Elkin Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_crop-Marching-Band-2-1-1-1.jpg The Elkin High School band performs during Light Up Night in downtown Elkin Friday. Shelby Powell | The Tribune The Elkin High School band performs during Light Up Night in downtown Elkin Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_crop-Marching-Band-1-1-1.jpg The Elkin High School band performs during Light Up Night in downtown Elkin Friday. Shelby Powell | The Tribune Little Mountain Railroad drives children around West Main Street in downtown Elkin Friday during Light Up Night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_crop-Little-Mountain-RR-2-1-1-1.jpg Little Mountain Railroad drives children around West Main Street in downtown Elkin Friday during Light Up Night. Shelby Powell | The Tribune https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_crop-Reeves-1-1-1.jpg Shelby Powell | The Tribune Little Mountain Railroad drives children around West Main Street in downtown Elkin Friday during Light Up Night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_crop-Little-Mountain-RR-1-1-1.jpg Little Mountain Railroad drives children around West Main Street in downtown Elkin Friday during Light Up Night. Shelby Powell | The Tribune Santa Claus reads the Christmas story during Light Up Night festivities in downtown Elkin Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_cropped-Santa-Claus-1.jpg Santa Claus reads the Christmas story during Light Up Night festivities in downtown Elkin Friday. Shelby Powell | The Tribune