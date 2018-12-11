Snow claims one life on I-77

The first snow storm of 2018 has claimed one life in Yadkin County.

Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said Tuesday a man suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday afternoon after digging out his vehicle from the snow on I-77.

“His tractor-trailer became stuck in the snow, near Jonesville, he got out and was shoveling the snow to free the vehicle,” Vestal said. Once the vehicle was free, the man continued to drive but was caught in traffic where witnesses at the scene said the man began experiencing chest pains.

“Emergency measures were attempted at the scene,” Vestal said. “He was transported to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where he passed away.”

The Yadkin County Emergency Services Department has not yet released the name of that individual.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_breaking-news-2.jpg