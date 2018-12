Firefighters battle Elkin house fire

Elkin firefighters are joined by crews from Arlington and CC Camp VFDs at a house fire on Elk Spur Street in Elkin across from the high school Saturday morning.

Elkin firefighters are joined by crews from Arlington and CC Camp VFDs at a house fire on Elk Spur Street in Elkin across from the high school Saturday morning.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4616_ne201812892011700.jpg Elkin firefighters are joined by crews from Arlington and CC Camp VFDs at a house fire on Elk Spur Street in Elkin across from the high school Saturday morning. Photo courtesy of Louis Jeroslow

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4618_ne201812892012227.jpg Photo courtesy of Louis Jeroslow