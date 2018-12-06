Winter storm could bring 8 to 16 inches to Yadkin Valley communities

The Yadkin Valley region could experience anywhere from 8 to 16 inches of snow accumulation between Saturday and Monday, according to a winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon.

Listed in the areas affected are Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

The watch explains that a low pressure system will track from southwest states up the coast line, meeting with a cold high pressure system moving from the Ohio Valley southeast, with the snow expected to begin Saturday evening and lasting into Monday morning.

The watch also noted that higher amounts of accumulation are possible in localized areas.

Already area stores are seen an impact from the forecast as shelves for items such as bread and propane cylinders are low on supplies as people in the region have begun preparing.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_breaking-news-1-1.jpg