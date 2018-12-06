Jonesville-Elkin parade rescheduled

The Jonesville-Elkin Christmas parade has been rescheduled for Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Parade organizers with the Downtown Elkin Business Association made the call at 4:30 p.m. after keeping a close eye on forecasts for winter weather this weekend.

John Cheek, president of the DEBA, had said earlier in the week plans were to keep the parade on Dec. 9, but forecasters have increased the chances for snow accumulation starting Saturday night into Sunday.

The parade route on Dec. 16 will remain as it was to be, with line-up in Jonesville beginning at 2 p.m., and then crossing the Yadkin River into Elkin, turning right at Standard Street, and then left onto East Main Street.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_breaking-news-1.jpg