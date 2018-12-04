Jonesville History Center open house includes dedications

Photo courtesy of Becky Wood Former Jonesville librarian Barbara Gilpin, who died unexpectedly earlier this fall, now has an area of the museum dedicated in her memory. The Jonesville Public Library provides crafts for youth visiting the Jonesville History Center's Christmas open house Sunday afternoon. - Photo courtesy of Becky Wood The late Carrie Martin now has an area of the Jonesville History Center dedicated in her memory. - Photo courtesy of Becky Wood Relatives of the late Carrie Martin attend the Jonesville History Center Christmas open house as a section of the museum was dedicated in her memory. Those attending include her daughter, Darlene Martin; sister, Ida Martin; and granddaughter, Precious Martin. - Photo courtesy of Becky Wood The Jonesville Public Library provides crafts for youth visiting the Jonesville History Center’s Christmas open house Sunday afternoon. Former librarian Barbara Gilpin, who died unexpectedly earlier this fall, now has an area of the museum dedicated in her memory. - - Photo courtesy of Becky Wood Joy Mathis and Janie Westra, daughters of the late John Mathis, attend the Jonesville History Center open house as an area of the museum was dedicated in their father’s memory. - - Photo courtesy of Becky Wood The Jonesville History Center had around 100 people visit during its Christmas open house Sunday afternoon, including Paxton Lyon, left, and Noah Childress, a student at Elkin Elementary School who was fascinated with the veterans area of the museum. - -

