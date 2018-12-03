Day of Mourning honors Bush’s legacy, alters Tribune postal delivery

Photo courtesy of honoring41.tamu.edu Photo courtesy of honoring41.tamu.edu 41st President George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94 Friday night. A National Day of Mourning has been declared for Wednesday, the day of his funeral. -

Upon learning of the death of 41st President George H.W. Bush Friday, a National Day of Mourning as declared for Wednesday by President Donald Trump on Saturday in a proclamation honoring Bush’s service and life.

The National Day of Mourning will affect many government services, including the U.S. Postal Service, which will halt delivery in Wednesday. With the postal routes stopped for the day, Tribune customers who are on postal delivery will be unable to receive their newspaper on that day, and will instead receive their paper on Thursday.

In addition to the National Day of Mourning, Trump ordered United States flags to fly at half-staff at the White House, and on all public buildings and grounds, including military posts and naval stations and vessels for 30 days from the date of Bush’s death.

Bush was 94 when he died Friday night. His funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral Wednesday at 11 a.m.

He will be laid to rest Thursday at Texas A&M University on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center.

