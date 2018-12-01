Rockford hosting annual Christmas music program

ROCKFORD — The Historic Village of Rockford will host its 28th Candlelight Christmas in Rockford featuring musical performances in the 1914 Rockford Methodist Church.

The annual event will be held Dec. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and is led by Dr. Gena Poovey, professor of music at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina. It is sponsored by the Rockford Preservation Society.

Thursday’s performances will feature Poovey accompanied by Adam Rudisill, as well as Johnny and Wendy Dearmin, Gene Anderson and Ararat Friends Singers, and Surry Central High School Chorus under the direction of Angie Smith.

On Friday, performances will feature Poovey and Rudisill, the Dearmins, as well as Marshall Brothers and High Road, and Limestone College Vocal Ensemble.

Refreshments will follow both programs.

Shuttle van service will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. from Rockford Baptist Church parking lot provided by YVEDDI.

Both Sweet Paws Home Goods, a vintage home decor store in the 1900 Rockford Post Office, and Rockford by the River Gallery and Gift Shop, a craft and antique shop in the 1850 Dudley Glass Store/Davenport Gallery, will be open prior to the programs.