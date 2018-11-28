Hicks awaits approval for double lung transplant

File photos | The Tribune Elkin Valley Trails Association leaders Bill Blackley, left, and Joe Hicks, center, present four tickets to the North Carolina Zoo to Gill Ripley, who was one of 40 prize winners in the recent duck and turtle regatta. - File photos | The Tribune Joe Hicks, right, gives out prizes on behalf of the Elkin Valley Trails Association and Yadkin Valley Rotary Club in September. - File photos | The Tribune Joe Hicks, left, joins Taylor Osborne, in period attire, to share plans for reenactments with the Overmountain Victory Trail in 2018. - File photos | The Tribune Kasie "Moxie" Taylor, left, is thru-hiking the North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail and raising money along the way to support Warrior Expeditions, which sends veterans on outdoor excursions. Trail angels in Elkin helped her during her passing through June 20 into June 21, including Suzanne Puckett and Joe Hicks. - - File photos | The Tribune Organizers with Team Red, White and Blue, from left, Dr. Bill Blackley and Joe Hicks, put up a wreath and paper honoring the 50th anniversary of Vietnam Thursday on the E&A Rail Trail. - - File photos | The Tribune VFW Quartermaster Sam Bishop, left, now Elkin mayor, reads the Honor Roll as Joe Hicks, right, who was commander of the VFW Post, rings the bell for each fallen soldier during the 2015 Memorial Day service. - - File photos | The Tribune Joe Hicks of the Elkin Valley Trails Association accepts the Community Beautification Award for the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commercein 2017 from Hannah Holyfield of Rockford Inn Bed & Breakfast. - -

For someone who is a trailblazer in many community activities in Elkin, it is hard to hear from Joe Hicks that he is living “on borrowed time,” as he awaits approval for a double lung transplant. Part of that approval process includes raising $25,000 toward helping pay his expenses while he is in Chapel Hill before, during and after the transplant surgery.

Three years ago, Hicks said, he began experiencing shortness of breath, and as doctors began investigating the cause, they diagnosed him with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He said it is called idiopathic, because medical professionals cannot pinpoint the cause of the lung disease, something there was not a history of in Hicks’ family.

“At first, I didn’t understand that pulmonary fibrosis was a disease,” Hicks said last Friday as he sat in a chair in his living room with his wife, Maria, at his side. The sound of a breathing machine’s compressor pumping oxygen to him through a 40-foot nasal cannula tube, so he can move more freely around the house.

A couple of bouts with pneumonia coupled with years of working in a factory full of metal dust and years of smoking earlier in his life could be some of the culprits for causing the fibrosis, but Hicks said doctors don’t know that those are the causes.

“When I started investigating and learning, two to three years is about the average life expectancy for someone with pulmonary fibrosis,” Hicks said. He was diagnosed in 2015.

He added that 40,000 people a year die from the disease. “It is not as prevalent as cancer, it’s not as widely known,” he said.

“It took me a while to learn and accept that this is very serious,” Hicks said.

For someone who walked his dogs daily through downtown Elkin and along the Elkin Valley Trails Association’s trail system, which he was instrumental in helping develop, Hicks wasn’t used to having to slow down, and now having to sit at home.

A veteran and former commander of the Elkin VFW Post, Hicks was a patient of the VA medical system, and the doctors there told him that double lung transplant surgery was the only answer to the fibrosis diagnosis.

“It is one of the toughest ones. The hearts, kidneys, livers; but the lungs are a little tougher because if they go to harvest lungs from a donor, and one isn’t good enough, we are already down there and then we have to wait for another donor,” Hicks said of the surgery, which will now take place in Chapel Hill if he is accepted.

Veterans Affairs only has one hospital which can do the complicated procedure, and it is in Wisconsin, Hicks said. With his health declining past the point of traveling such a distance, the next option is to have the procedure done in Chapel Hill.

From a breathing test he had done in 2017 to one done in June of 2018, Hicks said his breathing capacity had gone from 50 percent to 25 percent of his lungs. Since June, it had declined even farther, to the point that during the last test his oxygen level got so low they had to admit him into the emergency room trying to do the test.

“I couldn’t come home without oxygen,” he said.

“With this level, the VA wouldn’t attempt the surgery,” said Hicks, noting his transfer to the transplant team in Chapel Hill.

Despite his great and immediate need for the transplants, Hicks said there are steps that must first be met before he qualifies and is accepted as a recipient.

There is a day-long interview process he had to go through during which he and his wife met with all of the experts from social workers to surgeons to dietitians and nursing staff. After the interviews, the team gets together to discuss the transplant candidates and give input into which ones they feel are able to move forward in the process.

Another step is the need to raise $25,000 through the National Foundation for Transplants, a step Hicks is in now. His story can be found online along with a link where people can make donations toward his goal at http://give.transplants.org/site/TR/NFTPatientsandLivingDonor/General?px=1036134&pg=personal&fr_id=1040. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was at $7,000 raised.

Donations also can be mailed to NFT North Carolina Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Ave., Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119, and write “in honor of Joseph Hicks” on the memo line of the check.

He said he writes to thank everyone who gives a donation, no matter how small or large. He is appreciative of them all.

The donation page isn’t like a GoFundMe page, Hicks explained. The money raised is done through the nonprofit and is tax-deductible. It goes directly toward any transplant-related expenses, including travel, lodging, food and bills.

“The expenses are going to be tremendous,” he said. “We’ll spend four months in Chapel Hill. We’ll have to move there and all expenses there come out of fundraising.”

There is a home near the Ronald McDonald House designed for families and transplant patients where they will reside during the post-surgery recovery and physical therapy.

Another step in the process is to meet with a Medicare-approved psychiatrist, with the closest one being in Gastonia, so they can evaluate his mental state in relation to the disease and the surgery and recovery.

Once he is approved to be on the recipient list, Hicks will go to Chapel Hill and await the donor organs.

“I know I’m about at the end of my road with the time we have left and the seriousness of what’s happening in my chest,” Hicks said. “I want to stay positive, but that’s a tall order.”

His wife said she wants the surgery done now. She doesn’t want to wait.

“The age was against me with the VA, but the Chapel Hill doctor said he’d done one on a 78-year-old who was doing very well,” Hicks said optimistically. “I’m still within that age range, and I stayed active on the trails.”

One thing Hicks is struggling with is his diet. He needs to continue to eat so he doesn’t become malnourished, but he said it is difficult when he just doesn’t feel like eating.

Another expense Hicks will face is the medication he’ll have to take for the rest of his life, Valcyte, which costs $7,000 a month and isn’t covered by Medicare or insurance.

The surgery itself will cost over $1 million.

Hicks has been involved with the community in so many ways, and has touched many lives either directly or indirectly. Through his involvement and leadership with Elkin Valley Trails Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons of the American Revolution, Overmountain Victory Trail Association, Yadkin Valley Rotary Club, Rockford Preservation Society and Surry County Genealogy Association.

In his Facebook share of the donation page, Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop, a fellow veteran, wrote, “If you have ever walked a trail in Elkin, been to a VFW program, SAR celebration, OVTA reenactment or Yadkin Valley Rotary Club event, Joseph William Hicks helped make it happen.”

Hicks noted how important the trails are to him and how proud of the work the group has done since it started in 2011 building trails and bridges, as well as the food drives hosted by the VFW to help feed families in need.

“I’d like to be back,” Hicks said.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

