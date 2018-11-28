Pleasant Hill VFD: 60 years and counting

- Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department stand together for a group picture at the 60th anniversary celebration Sunday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Congresswoman Virginia Foxx congratulates Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department on its 60th anniversary. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andy Chatman provides an overview of the department’s 60 year history, where it is now and its future goals during a 60th anniversary celebration Sunday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - -

Sixty years of serving the community was celebrated by Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon during an open house and cake-cutting program. Chief Andy Chatman also said it was a celebration of the department’s new status with Wilkes County as a light rescue provider.

It was merely coincidence that the receipt for the station’s first fire truck, which was on display Sunday along with original firefighter gear, was dated Nov. 8, 1958, exactly 60 years to the day from Nov. 8, 2018, when the secondary rescue contract with Wilkes County was dated, said Chatman.

“We strive to provide y’all, the citizens of our district, with the best service that we can,” Chatman said as he began his overview of the department’s past, present and future. “As it’s already been said, it’s a big day.

“Today is a combination of events that started way back in 1958,” he said, encouraging those attending to peruse the historical paperwork, newspaper clippings and photographs on display for the open house. “Fortunately, what started in 1958 doesn’t end today. Today is just a celebration of a milestone of 60 years.”

Of the 60 years the department has been in service, Chatman said he’s been a member for 36 of those, but his time with the department began prior to that, as his father, James Chatman, was a charter member. James Chatman and Don Yarboro, two of the four living charter members, were in attendance Sunday. Charlie Wall Jr. and Robert Couch were unable to attend.

“If I tried to talk about everyone from the past, I truly would be here three or four days,” said the chief. He did note Bryce Tilley, the department’s first chief, who served 19 of the department’s first 20 years, taking a break on year due to illness.

“I didn’t really know him, but from everyone I talk to, he was the real deal,” Chatman said. “It’s people like Bryce because of their commitment and dedication, that’s made us who we are today. From what I understand, he had a passion for serving this community and for serving this fire department.”

The department’s involvement in protecting and serving the community has continued to grow through the years, he said. From one of its earliest years when the department had just 12 calls for service, to 2018 when at 11 months so far, they’ve responded to 242 calls already.

“I don’t know if it was the original date or not, but from the stuff that’s on the wall here in the lobby that talks about our early years … there’s an advertisement for the barbecue chicken from Dec. 13, 1958. I don’t know if that was the original chicken supper, or if there was one prior to that, but since that time, there’s been a lot of chicken cooked both at our old station and at this pit right out here,” Chatman said.

“It’s because of people like you that support us that we continue to do so. They started that December of cooking 600 halves. Today, we cook 1,100 halves six times a year, and that helps us with about 10 to 12 percent of our total operating budget.”

As he transitioned from the past to the present of the department, Chatman said, “So we’ve come from the days of rubber hip boots, long trench coats, being called a sissy for wearing an airpack into a house fire, riding on the tailboard of this truck going to a fire, and making sure that your helmet was covered in soot or as some of you younger guys call it being sought, to a day in time when we’re talking about two sets of gear for all of our interior firefighters, a commercial washer and dryer to clean their gear with, and doing everything we can to make sure that no one gets cancer given the environments we work in with fires.

“We’ve grown from a single engine and an old store building just down the street, to a 12,000-square-foot building and eight pieces of apparatus that we maintain and respond with,” he said.

In addition, rather than just responding to fire-related calls, the department’s training and certification has allowed it to expand the type of calls for service to which it is dispatched. “We’ve went from just answering calls related to fires, to medical calls, trees in the roadway, yes, cats in a tree I guess, standing by for the sheriff’s office while they clean up a methamphetamine lab, cutting people from their mangled vehicles, or containing a hazardous materials spill and the list can go on.”

No matter what the call, he said, “I can promise you that these men and women, they stand ready to do whatever’s necessary to serve this community and those that surrounds us, even if it means giving their life in the process.”

Chatman said the “brotherhood” used to describe the bond between firefighters, both male and female, is one that is hard to explain to those not in the fire or emergency services. “It’s a bond like no other, and there’s no other profession in the world where you see people stick together like they do in the fire service, or in emergency services in general.”

Of the department’s 35 members, he said 10 are medical responders or higher certified, 16 are certified rescue technicians, 15 are certified firefighters, three are junior firefighters who are younger than 18, and two are fire service instructors. “We’re as well equipped and trained as we’ve ever been,” said Chatman.

Pleasant Hill VFD has branded itself as The Eastside Engine Company, touting its location as the eastern most department in Wilkes County.

“So where do we go from here?” Chatman asked. “As we look forward from here, some of the things we have in our short- and long-term plans include continuing our rescue training and obtaining specialty certifications such as swift water rescue. As the Yadkin river becomes more appealing to kayakers, canoers and tubers, our calls for service on the river will increase. We’ve seen it increase over the last number of years.”

The department plans to replace some of its older vehicles. “We’d like to replace one of our engines and one of our tankers with a dual-purpose truck, hopefully with a larger tank capacity to better serve our non-hydranted areas and to give us additional points on our ISO inspection,” Chatman said.

He said they also hope to improve the district’s ISO rating, used to determine homeowners’ insurance rates, from a split 6/9 to a 5 district-wide when it is reinspected in 2020.

Also, the department plans to add additional part-time help during the day when volunteers are working at jobs outside the district and aren’t able to respond in greater numbers to calls.

Another goal is upgrades to the 20-year-old fire station on Austin Traphill Road to maintain its usefulness, such as paint, new floors, and other needed renovations, Chatman said.

In celebrating the department’s new rescue contract, Chatman recognized Terry Foxx, who traveled two or three nights a week from Alexander County for the past two years to train Pleasant Hill and Ronda’s firefighters for rescue certification. He said members totaled 258 hours of training per person for those who didn’t already have the hazardous materials training needed.

“I say this everywhere I go, I truly lead the most amazing group of firefighters in the country. I realize there’s members of other departments here, and that’s no disrespect to you and your organization, but that’s my personal belief, and if I didn’t feel that way, then you should replace me. I’m humbled to be the one they call chief, and I just hope and pray that I give the job the service and dignity that it deserves,” Chatman said.

Also during the celebration, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx congratulated the department on its 60-year milestone, noting the sacrifice of time and energy for the volunteers serving the community. “You’re models for everybody else, because what you do is truly selfless,” she said.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

