Parade Dec. 9 to honor fallen trooper

A handful of changes have been made for participants in the annual Jonesville-Elkin Christmas parade, while watchers should be able to line the parade route and enjoy the festivities of the holiday season as they have for years.

The newly-renamed Downtown Elkin Business Association (DEBA) will again be hosting the parade with assistance with traffic control by the towns of Jonesville and Elkin, as the parade begins in Jonesville and crosses the Yadkin River for its travel through Elkin.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol will lead this year’s parade, a request by parade organizers as a tribute to the memory of Trooper Samuel Bullard, a local trooper died in the line of duty earlier this year.

Line-up, which is being handled differently this year, will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, with the parade beginning at 3 p.m.

John Cheek, president of DEBA, said the line-up will be split this year, with walking groups, nonprofits and group/team floats such as churches and cheer squads to be organized in the Jonesville Elementary School parking lot at 101 Cedarbrook Road.

Other parade participants, such as car clubs, professional floats, marching bands, fire and emergency vehicles, will line up on West Main Street as it is the traditional staging area, Cheek said.

Also, a new request this year is that all groups participating in the parade register to be in the parade, he said. “We’ve had 42 register this year, but we know a lot aren’t used to registering,” Cheek said.

With a new slate of organizers coordinating the event, he said the registration helps provide contact information for future parades for the participants.

Registration can be done through a link on the Downtown Elkin Business Association Facebook page, or by reaching out to Cody Amburn at Diana’s Books and More at 336-467-1166 or codyamburn@gmail.com.

As has been tradition, nonprofits participating in the parade can do so at no cost. For businesses wishing to participate with a float, the cost is available on the registration form.

Cheek said he loves “the excitement” of the parade. “Everybody comes together as a community, and we create that experience for the kids,” he said.

Parade participants are allowed to toss out or hand out candy again this year to those lining the route, but Cheek asked that they refrain from overhanded throws for the safety of the people watching.

Also, two performance opportunities will be available for groups such as cheer squads and marching bands — one at the Bridge Street/N.C. 67 intersection in Jonesville and the other at the intersection of Bridge and Main streets in Elkin.

Prior to the parade on Dec. 9, organizers are asking that people not park their cars on Main Street in Elkin, or within an hour after the parade ends, to give clean up crews time to sweep the streets of debris, Cheek said.

Organizers are seeking a few more volunteers willing to help with line up. Anyone interested can contact Amburn to volunteer.

Floats and parade participants will be judged for several awards again this year, with judges spread throughout the route rather than staged in one place. Some of the awards include Best Float, Best Band and best representation of the theme, “‘Tis the season.”

Submitted photo Bullard