Film focusing on Chatham, Elkin history to be shown

Chatham Manufacturing played a significant role in the economy and growth of Elkin. To share its history and highlight its impact on the town, Explore Elkin leaders initiated the production of a 20-minute documentary film about Chatham.

The film debuted during a community meeting at the Reeves Theater in late September, and to ensure those who want to have an opportunity to see it, it also has been viewable on YouTube via the internet.

For those seeking an opportunity to learn more about Elkin and Chatham’s intertwined history, or for former employees of Chatham Manufacturing and their families wanting to revisit their time at the company, Explore Elkin will be showing, “Elkin: A Town Woven Together by Chatham,” Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Starmount Cinema in Jonesville.

The free showing is open to the public, and Explore Elkin leaders are encouraging former employees and their families to take the time to reunite with their coworkers and friends. Free popcorn will be provided to all former Chatham employees as a way for Explore Elkin to recognize their contributions to the community.

“Elkin: A Town Woven Together by Chatham” was completed with help from Explore Elkin and the Elkin Historical Collection produced by local videographer John Litschke of J. Martin Productions. The film is the second in a historical video series being produced.

Those who are unable to attend the showing at Starmount Cinema also can view the film online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOI3L8grZGisq2lhDMylyMA?view_as=subscriber. The first film in the series, “The History of Elkin, NC: A Small Town and its Rivers,” also can be found on that website.

