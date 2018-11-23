Ronda VFD welcomes community

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of Ronda Volunteer Fire Department and the community gather for an open house and celebration of the department becoming a medium rescue operation. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Capt. Brian Huffman with Ronda Volunteer Fire Department explains what it took for the fire department to gain medium rescue certification. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Pastor Alvin West offers the blessing of the new rescue equipment during an open house at Ronda Volunteer Fire Department. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Ronda Volunteer Fire Department members visit with partners from Elkin Rescue Squad during Ronda’s open house. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Erica, 4, and Kenneth, 3, Wagoner check out the inside of one of Ronda Volunteer Fire Department’s trucks during an open house. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Ronda Fire Capt. Kevin Hall, left, talks to Kristen Royal and her son, Micah, 3, about the equipment used by the Ronda Volunteer Fire Department. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Capt. Kevin Hall and Capt. Brian Huffman with Ronda Volunteer Fire Department share information on the department’s new rescue equipment with community members during an open house. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Ronda Fire Capt. Kevin Hall lets Hayley Lovette try holding the department’s extrication tool, jaws of life, during an open house. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Ronda Fire Chief Bruce Byrd, right, shares information on the rescue airbag system with the department’s first fire chief, Charles Gilliam, left, and his daughter, Jan, during an open house. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Ronda Fire Chief Bruce Byrd, right, stands with the department's first fire chief, Charles Gilliam, during a recent open house. - -

RONDA —After two years and countless hours of training by members, the Ronda Volunteer Fire Department has been approved for a contract to provide medium rescue service in its district by Wilkes County commissioners. Last week, the department held an open house to share its success with the community and show off what its taxpayers helped fund.

“We’ve finally gotten to be where we need to be with the rescue program,” said Capt. Brian Huffman as he welcomed department members and community members to the open house. “I’m really proud.”

In addition to showing off their new rescue equipment, like the jaws of life, the department fed those who came and had hoped to give an extrication demonstration by cutting up a car in the parking lot. Rain forced the department to move the extrication to another night.

“We want to thank our community for supporting us and getting us to where we are today,” Huffman said. “The fire department started in 1961, and it started with a group of people getting together with a vision of something that was needed in this community — a fire department.

“It started by a group of a few people that decided a change needed to be made, and we, as a fire department, saw that same change that needed to be made a couple of years ago with adding rescue services with what we have to offer,” he said.

Huffman made a presentation to the department’s board of directors proposing the additional rescue service for the district, and the board approved the budget to include working toward that training and equipment purchases, he said.

“In doing that, that group got together, set our minds forward that we were going to go through the training, which was an exhaustive training protocol. We did that with the community support, and we’ve done something pretty big, and I hope everyone appreciates what we’ve done as far as adding this,” Huffman said. “I don’t want to compare it with what the guys did back in 1961, but it’s pretty daggone close. This is an achievement that we’re very proud of.”

Ronda will not take the place of services offered by Wilkes Rescue Squad, which will continue to be dispatched to calls needing rescue services, but instead will support the squad’s rescue offerings.

Also, Ronda being medium rescue approved will put emergency crews on a scene with rescue ability quicker to allow assessment of needs on an emergency call, Huffman said. At times, Wilkes Rescue Squad’s volunteers may have a 20-minute drive to get to their station to pick up tools and trucks and then a 20-minute drive to get to an incident, he explained.

Showing a brotherhood and sisterhood of support, members of Elkin Rescue Squad attended Ronda’s open house Nov. 12 as well.

“What they do is truly great for the community,” said Pastor Alvin West as he presented a blessing for the new equipment and personnel. “I hope my house never catches on fire. I hope I’m never in a wreck, or that something medical happens to me, but I’m thankful that we have people that took the time — as [Huffman] said it took two years to get to the point that they could offer this service to the community — and as things have happened, even when this building was originally built, we dedicate a blessing to that specific service.”

He explained why it was important to provide a blessing for Ronda VFD’s service. “It’s because we want God to honor what we’re doing, we want God to put His blessing on these men and women whenever they go out and they provide these services. What they’re doing is very dangerous most of the time. They are putting themselves in harms way to help somebody else,” West said.

The services and time offered by Ronda’s personnel are not something they are required to do, West reminded community members. “They wanted to do it for their community. I’m grateful for that, and I thank these men and women for what they do.”

Huffman said in addition to Ronda VFD, Wilkes Rescue Squad and Elkin Rescue Squad, their “team of providers” include four or five other neighboring departments and rescue squads. “We are all in this together. We all work together. That’s what this is about, all of us supporting one another.”

Following the meal, members of the community, including Ronda’s first fire chief, Charles Gilliam, accompanied by his daughter, Jan, got a close-up look at the rescue equipment the department will be using, such as the jaws of life and airbag systems.

