Pleasant Hill VFD attains light rescue contract

After a very arduous and lengthy 18 months of training, from February 2017 through October 2018, and more than 4,000-man hours, the Board of Directors, officers, and members of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. have entered into a contract with Wilkes County as a rescue provider for the citizens of their district as well as anywhere requested within the county.

Additionally, the department is now an active member of the North Carolina Association of Rescue & EMS as a light rescue provider and medical responder unit.

The department continues to strive to provide the very best service to its customers (the taxpayer) by expansion of its services. The next goal will be to become a medium rescue provider no later than the end of first quarter of 2019.

Department officials expressed their gratitude for the support of the community.

On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., Pleasant Hill VFD, 1069 Austin Traphill Road, Elkin, will be hosting an open house to celebrate its 60th anniversary, with a cake cutting at 2:30 p.m.

Open house to celebrate 60th anniversary