Creative ‘homes’ raise funds for ARK

As an organization which helps make sure women and families have somewhere warm to rest their heads and a way to get back on their feet, The ARK relies on donations and support from the community to continue its work.

On Saturday night, with chilly weather reminding everyone of the importance of having a warm home, dozens turned out for The ARK’s Cardboard City fundraising event at Elkin Municipal Park.

Unlike some shelters for the homeless, The ARK isn’t a one-night reprieve from the cold, or one meal for someone who is homeless. The home provides a place for women and family units to live while they work on getting financially ready to have a home of their own.

Each year, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, a city of creatively decorated cardboard ”homes” are set up in the grass between the Elkin Recreation Center and the large picnic shelter as volunteers strive to raise at least $500 each to “get out of the box.”

This past Saturday, more than $25,000 was raised to benefit The ARK’s ongoing financial needs to provide food, utilities, basic household needs, clothing, medications, classes on financing and other counseling needs, as well as transportation to workplaces for its residents.

“This is only my second year being involved with Cardboard City, but I thought the boxes were all great, with many wonderful ideas for themes and a tremendous amount of effort put into decorating the boxes,” said Betty Holthouser, chair of this year’s fundraiser.

“I liked the effort by the Elkin Elementary School principals, Pam Colbert and Emily Rycroft, who dressed up as superheroes and raised money by going to classes and telling stories about superheroes,” she said. “Libby Price’s box included a 40th marriage anniversary theme of her wedding, plus the box, ‘Can you see me’ with the faceless children by Carys and Canaan Brewer was very poignant.”

She said Jane Motsinger, who was one of the key founders of The ARK and a previous chairperson for Cardboard City, told her how exceptional the boxes were this year.

Boonville Elementary School Principal Annette Johnson, in her first year participating, was awarded for the most creative box this year. Saturday night, she shared that students at her school decorated paper shingles for the cardboard house, with 99 on each side and another 10 on the back.

On one of the shingles, one of her students wrote, “I respect all of you because I was once one of you.”

Johnson planned to take the cardboard house back to the elementary school after Saturday’s event to give the students all a chance to see the final product.

“When Amanda Vestal Brewer asked me to make a house for the Cardboard City and commit to raise $500, I thought oh my, what if I can’t get $500?” Johnson wrote in a Facebook page update Nov. 15. “Secretly, I wanted to raise $1,000.

“I have had donations from people who I see every day and people who I rarely see. People who have the ability to donate a lot and people who financially have a lot less to offer. So, the last two days, I have gotten a lot of donations in. And, on a cold, rainy day, I have thought a lot about people who just have no where to go,” she continued.

“I thought about people who lost their entire lives in the hurricane and flooding a couple months ago and people who have lost so much in these California fires. Homeless isn’t something people choose,” Johnson said. “They don’t choose to suffer. They don’t choose to be hurt.

“But, we can choose to love, pray and support agencies like The ARK as they work right in our own backyards to help others,” she said. “So I say all of that to say that at 5 (p.m.) this afternoon WE, yes WE have raised $2,072 for The ARK! I was in tears.”

Since that post, Johnson had raised additional funds for Cardboard City.

Boxes coming in second and third place for creativity were Union Hill Baptist Church with Amanda Brewer which was designed as a nativity complete with sheep and a donkey, and Brannon Friends Church, Girls, with Eric Morrison, respectively.

The prize for raising the most money when to Jeff Eidson of G&B Energy, Holthouser said.

Taylor Ashley with Mitchell’s Chapel United Methodist Church has participated in Cardboard City all four years. A senior at Starmount High School, she said she raises money for The ARK, because “it is the good thing to do to help all these people who don’t have homes.”

Young Pippa Joy, a dance student at Kristy’s Dance Academy in Jonesville, volunteered to represent KDA in its colorful box Saturday night.

She said she wanted help “‘cause people don’t have homes and they’re homeless.”

Kristy Neely, owner of the dance studio, said she is carrying on a tradition of participation which began with Rhythm on Main, where she had been an instructor prior to purchasing and renaming the company.

“She wanted to help,” Neely said of Joy. “We had one little girl come by and give her toothfairy money.”

Holthouser said organizers are still counting money via PayPal and checks coming in from the fundraiser. “We are so grateful to the Elkin and Yadkin Valley communities plus others for the participation and support,” she said.

