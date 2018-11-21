Christmas season to ring in with music

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Tonya Smith conducts the Elkin Community Chorus in Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus during rehearsal for the chorus’ 58th annual performance Dec. 2. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Tonya Smith conducts the Elkin Community Chorus in Handel's "Hallelujah" chorus during rehearsal for the chorus' 58th annual performance Dec. 2. - -

With holiday lights and tinsel and decorated trees comes the music of Christmas, and for its 58th annual performance, the Elkin Community Chorus will be sharing the message of the season with the Yadkin Valley.

David McCollum and Tonya Smith will share the stage as conductors for the chorus, a role both said they fill blessed and privileged to hold.

“I’ve been involved as a conductor for the community chorus since 1992,” said McCollum, who moved to Elkin as band and choral teacher at the high school in 1986, later to be teacher at Forbush High School, and began singing with the community chorus in 1989. “Fran [Greene] invited me to lead a song in 1992.”

The following year he directed three songs, and then in 1994 he conducted half of the program. For several years, McCollum was the sole conductor until about four years ago when he had to have heart surgery and reached out to Smith, who is now the choral director at Elkin Middle and High schools, for assistance.

Smith said she was reluctant to conduct such a large choir, because she was used to the youth choruses, but she stepped up to the plate. Since then, she and McCollum have been sharing the directing roles.

“I started writing songs and anthems for the group around 2000,” said McCollum, who will be conducting two locally written songs, one which he collaborated on, during this year’s concert.

“This year is special because Dr. Bill Griffin, a doctor in Jonesville, wrote the text five years ago, and I wrote the music, for a piece called ‘Wilderness Advent,’” he said.

Griffin gave McCollum the text for “Wilderness Advent” five years ago, but McCollum said he struggled with the music to accompany it, trying two or three times to find the perfect tune. He pulled it back out in May of this year, and “finally worked it out,” he said.

“The poetry of the text is really, really cool,” he said.

Of the 12 numbers the chorus will be performing, Smith said “Wilderness Advent,” which McCollum will be directing, is one of her favorites.

She said the songs she enjoys the most are actually ones McCollum is directing and that she gets to sing. “Wilderness Advent” is one of those, and another is “The Yearning.”

“It is meaningful to me, because the text talks about us consistently seeking that meaningful connection with a greater being,” Smith said of “The Yearning.” “Christmas is about anticipation, and for me, I’m constantly trying to anticipate my relationship with Christ. It is something I aim for all year.”

A piece written by State Road composer Glenda Brown, “Little Baby,” also will be performed. McCollum said the song was performed five years ago and was pulled out again for this year.

Other pieces include two from Handel’s “Messiah,” the “Hallelujah” chorus and “Glory to God,” which Smith said are the perfect examples of word painting with their “orderliness and artistry.”

“Candlelight Carol” by John Rutter will be performed as well as “Not that far from Bethlehem.”

“We always do a mix of traditional carols, anthems, contemporary pieces and spirituals, too,” said McCollum, noting how the performance should appeal to a wide range of style preferences.

The congregation also will be welcome to participate as they will be asked to stand and join in a couple of hymns during the concert.

The cover of the program typically features a local artist’s work, McCollum said.

A love offering will be accepted to help support the cost of the sheet music and other expenses for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Community Chorus of Elkin, he explained.

Each year, the performance moves between Elkin’s First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, and this year’s concert, slated for Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., will be held at the Baptist church at 110 Gwyn Ave.

The nonprofit chorus organization is operated by a board of directors, which select the conductors and accompanists, which will be Amy Johnson, director and organist for the Methodist church, and Amy Tayloe, who both have been providing the instrumental accompaniment since the early 1990s, McCollum said.

“For Tonya and I, it is a dream come true, because we just come in and conduct,” he said. “The accompanists do the seating charts.”

“It is an outlet, because it’s faith-based, and I get to share that experience ecumenically because lots of churches are coming together to sing beautiful music at a time when people are looking for hope and something bigger than themselves,” Smith said of participating in the community chorus.

In an invitation to the concert, the Elkin Community Chorus organization said, “We members see the concert as a gift to our community for a joyous Christmas season.”

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Tonya Smith conducts the Elkin Community Chorus in Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus during rehearsal for the chorus’ 58th annual performance Dec. 2. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-1_formatted.jpg Tonya Smith conducts the Elkin Community Chorus in Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus during rehearsal for the chorus’ 58th annual performance Dec. 2. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-2_formatted.jpg Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-3_formatted.jpg Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-4_formatted.jpg Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-5_formatted.jpg Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-6_formatted.jpg Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-7_formatted.jpg Members of the Elkin Community Chorus rehearse for their upcoming Christmas performance. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Tonya Smith conducts the Elkin Community Chorus in Handel’s "Hallelujah" chorus during rehearsal for the chorus’ 58th annual performance Dec. 2. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus-8_formatted.jpg Tonya Smith conducts the Elkin Community Chorus in Handel’s "Hallelujah" chorus during rehearsal for the chorus’ 58th annual performance Dec. 2. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune