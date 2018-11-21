Fifth-graders completed D.A.R.E. program

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School spell out DARE for their DARE graduation ceremony Friday. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune School Resource Officer Kevin Hall speaks to students and parents during the Elkin Elementary School DARE graduation Friday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School participate in their DARE graduation Friday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner, second from right, shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from DARE Friday. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was brought to Elkin 30 years ago when Wagoner was a sergeant. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Parents, teachers and fourth-graders make up the audience for the Elkin Elementary School fifth-grade DARE graduation Friday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner, second from right, shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from DARE Friday. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was brought to Elkin 30 years ago when Wagoner was a sergeant. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School show off their DARE graduation certificate after the program Friday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Elementary School DARE essay scholarship contest winners are Cama Ball, Christian Hemric, Kaley Holbrook and Cameron Rosenhahl. Each will receive a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education after high school graduation. - -

D — I won’t use drugs; A — I won’t have an attitude; R — I will respect myself; E — I will educate me

These were the words of a song fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School sang as they opened their D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony Friday morning, in front of parents, staff, and fourth-graders who will go through the program next school year.

“This is a wonderful occasion for our students,” said Pam Colbert, principal, as she welcomed the guests. “The commitment that it takes to remain drug free is a very important one, and it does start young.

“As they grow older, I hope that through what they learned through this program, they’ve been given the tools and strategies to say no, so they can achieve their dreams,” she said.

This is the 30th year the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program has been taught in Elkin schools, according to School Resource Officer Kevin Hall, who led the program along with new SRO Craig Holden. In 1983, DARE was initiated in Los Angeles, and since it has spread across the United States and into 200 countries, Hall said.

Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner brought D.A.R.E. to Elkin when he was still a sergeant in 1988.

Hall credited funding assistance from the Yadkin Valley United Fund with helping keep the program going in the schools and for providing the T-shirts for the students and other supplies needed. “It is a joint effort between the community, police and schools,” he said.

“This year, your children learned about tobacco, alcohol, marijuana and other drugs. They learned about health effects and risks you can suffer if you choose to use and abuse these drugs. We’ve talked about resistance strategies and ways to get out of risky situations, and it is about communication and how to communicate,” Hall told the parents.

Also, students learned about peer pressures and bullying and how to be good citizens and making wise and healthy choices.

“To the adults present, these students look up to us,” Hall said. “They watch us, they listen to us even when you think they don’t, so I encourage you to be that good role model for them and set examples of how they should carry themselves when they are out in public.”

Each year, students are asked to write an essay about their D.A.R.E. experience. The essays are then judged by members of the community, and winning essay writers are rewarded with a $500 scholarship available to them upon high school graduation to further their education.

Hall said this year’s essays were difficult for community members to judge because there were so many strong essays. Four winners were chosen, and they were asked to read their essays at the graduation ceremony. Winners included Cama Ball, Christian Hemric, Kaley Holbrook and Cameron Rosenhahl.

Each fifth-grader received a certificate and a swag bag of goodies for completing the D.A.R.E. program.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School spell out DARE for their DARE graduation ceremony Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-1_formatted.jpg Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School spell out DARE for their DARE graduation ceremony Friday. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune School Resource Officer Kevin Hall speaks to students and parents during the Elkin Elementary School DARE graduation Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-2_formatted.jpg School Resource Officer Kevin Hall speaks to students and parents during the Elkin Elementary School DARE graduation Friday. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-3_formatted.jpg Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-4_formatted.jpg Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-5_formatted.jpg Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-6_formatted.jpg Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School participate in their DARE graduation Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-7_formatted.jpg Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School participate in their DARE graduation Friday. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner, second from right, shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from DARE Friday. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was brought to Elkin 30 years ago when Wagoner was a sergeant. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-8_formatted.jpg Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner, second from right, shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from DARE Friday. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was brought to Elkin 30 years ago when Wagoner was a sergeant. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Parents, teachers and fourth-graders make up the audience for the Elkin Elementary School fifth-grade DARE graduation Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-9_formatted.jpg Parents, teachers and fourth-graders make up the audience for the Elkin Elementary School fifth-grade DARE graduation Friday. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner, second from right, shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from DARE Friday. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was brought to Elkin 30 years ago when Wagoner was a sergeant. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-10_formatted.jpg Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner, second from right, shakes hands with fifth-graders as they graduate from DARE Friday. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was brought to Elkin 30 years ago when Wagoner was a sergeant. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School show off their DARE graduation certificate after the program Friday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-11_formatted.jpg Fifth-graders at Elkin Elementary School show off their DARE graduation certificate after the program Friday. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Elkin Elementary School DARE essay scholarship contest winners are Cama Ball, Christian Hemric, Kaley Holbrook and Cameron Rosenhahl. Each will receive a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education after high school graduation. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DARE-12_formatted.jpg Elkin Elementary School DARE essay scholarship contest winners are Cama Ball, Christian Hemric, Kaley Holbrook and Cameron Rosenhahl. Each will receive a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education after high school graduation. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune