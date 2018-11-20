County board plans budget cycle

Jeff Linville | The News County commissioners and department heads meet in February at JOLO Winery and Vineyards to discuss budget needs for 2018-19. The group will get together again Feb. 22 for the next budget retreat. -

DOBSON — There are still a few weeks left in 2018, but the Surry County Board of Commissioners already is preparing for its 2019 budget season.

County Manager Chris Knopf has presented a preliminary calendar to the board of meeting dates to sit down with department heads, school officials and volunteer firefighters to discuss funding for the next fiscal year that starts July 1, 2019.

These meetings are fundamental for Knopf and his staff to develop a budget recommendation. The commissioners tend to mostly go with that final recommendation, but with tweaks of their own where they see fit.

Going before the board and making a case is a key component for groups getting funding consideration. With so many agencies and causes seeking money, the commissioners struggle to determine where tax dollars should go.

A year and a half ago, several volunteer fire departments wanted an increase in their respective tax rates. Those who went to Dobson and made their case got a bump in tax funding, while those who didn’t received no increase.

The first part of the budget process is an annual planning retreat where the commissioners spend a day getting an overview of needs from all departments.

Last year’s retreat was held in late February at JOLO Winery and Vineyards outside of Pilot Mountain. The day included discussion of the historic courthouse and Lowes/Just Save renovations as well as future needs such as the tens of millions of dollars needed to pay for several school projects and a big jail expansion.

Knopf’s calendar has the board holding a retreat on Feb. 22, 2019. Then between March 1 and April 5, Knopf will be holding departmental budget reviews with staff such as Sandy Snow, assistant county manager, Sarah Bowen, county finance officer, and Ben Pratt, assistant finance officer.

Outside agencies requesting funding and volunteer fire departments submitting budgets have until March 15 to get their paperwork in. The three public school systems have until March 29 to submit their budgets.

Here are some other key dates next year:

April 9 — #1 Budget Work Session. County department heads give presentations.

April 11 — Estimate of values sent to each school system.

April 23 — #2 Work Session. Volunteer fire departments are welcomed to meet with the commissioners and make their case.

April 30 — #3 Work Session. School superintendents get their chance to present their needs.

June 3 — The county manager presents his recommended budget at the regular commissioners meeting.

June 17 — A public hearing is held for folks to weigh in on the proposed budget before the commissioners make a vote.

June 30 — The day by which the county must approve a budget for the next fiscal year — if the board doesn’t do so at the June 17 meeting.

