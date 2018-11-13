Military service honored at Hugh Chatham

- Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Mary Blackburn, vice president for growth and market development at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and a veteran, speaks during the hospital’s Veterans Day celebration. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Veterans in attendance at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital’s Veterans Day celebration Friday are recognized. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune The Elkin High School JROTC performs a flag-folding ceremony during Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital’s Veterans Day celebration Friday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, right, a veteran, stands with Tanner Sturdivant as the Elkin High School JROTC performs a flag-folding ceremony during the hospital’s Veterans Day celebration Friday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - -

“When I was a child, Veterans Day felt like something for old people.”

Mary Blackburn, a veteran and vice president of growth and market development for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, shared the sentiment as she spoke during Friday’s Veterans Day celebration in the hospital lobby.

She said she’d thought the day was for “people like my grandfather, who served in the 1st Marine division in World War II, eventually retiring as a full colonel, or my uncle, who was in Vietnam when I was born and was part of the generation of military who came back to a country that didn’t understand or appreciate that they had served.”

Despite growing up in a post-Vietnam era when military service wasn’t as appreciated, Blackburn said she decided when she was 17 and a senior in high school, to sign on the dotted line for an ROTC scholarship to fund her time at Georgetown University.

“That scholarship would fund my study of nursing at Georgetown for four years, and then I was committed to serving for six years afterwards, active duty and Reserves,” Blackburn said.

By the time she was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1987, Blackburn said, “Vietnam was starting to seem like history, but the military was still not viewed favorably. We didn’t wear our uniforms out in public. We only really wore them when we had to.

“My grandfather was the military officer who gave me my oath of office. He was proud to do that even though he gave me a hard time that it was the wrong branch of service, because once you are a Marine, everything else doesn’t measure up,” she said.

“The oath of office states that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States. What a unique statement. It’s a commitment to an ideal, to a document that defines our country rather than a pledge of loyalty to an individual like kings gone by or an oath to defend a piece of land,” Blackburn said.

“This commitment to something greater than ourselves creates a bond among those who have served. It’s a bond that transcends age, time, branch of service, rank. It creates a common language and a shared experience that continues long past when that uniform is no longer worn.”

She said the friendships made through service “are enduring.”

“I still have a hard time defining myself as a veteran,” Blackburn said. “I’m proud of my active duty time, but I did not serve in a war zone as so many have both before me and after me. All the time I was on active duty, I never heard that phrase that is so commonly heard now, ‘Thank you for your service.’

“I often hear it now when someone learns I have served,” she said. “It does take all of us, each of us doing our part to continue to support and defend the freedoms that we enjoy every day.

“So to each of you who have served, thank you. To each of you who are a friend or family member of someone who has or is serving, thank you. To each of you who have given time today to acknowledge why Veterans Day matters, thank you.”

Paul Hammes, CEO at Hugh Chatham and a veteran as well, opened Friday’s event acknowledging the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which coincides and preceded Veterans Day. It is the day the Allies sat down with Germany and signed an armistice to stop World War I.

He followed that by highlighting three quotes, from President Ronald Reagan, Arthur Ashe and Dr. Maya Angelou, about sacrifice and heroism.

From Reagan, Hammes quoted, “We remember those who were called upon to give all a person can give, and we remember those who were prepared to make that sacrifice if it were demanded of them in the line of duty, though it never was. Most of all, we remember the devotion and gallantry with which all of them ennobled their nation as they became champions of a noble cause.”

“What matters so much to you that you are prepared to do whatever it takes, to secure, preserve and then share — each day — with everything you have?” Hammes asked. “Some might call that purpose, and is a question we should all reflect upon, but mostly, act upon.”

“‘True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost,’” Hammes said, quoting Ashe.

“Think about that,” he said. “‘True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic.’ As Americans, we love stories about heroes. It is likely that each of you here can identify with a person hero. I see heroic, small acts every day here at Hugh Chatham. You don’t have to look hard to see small, heroic acts, either.”

Hammes noted a recent loss of one of HCMH’s employees in his comments. “Patricia Hemric worked in our environmental services department. Pattie’s official job was to keep her areas sparkling clean. And she did. But she did so much more. It was as though her ‘day job’ was merely a vehicle to fulfill her true calling — making meaningful, personal connections with patients; being present with them, reminding them that they were much more than ‘just a patient’ — that they had their own special life story, and were deeply valued.

“Patricia reminded all of us that we are here to serve others with compassion, selflessness, authenticity and love,” he said.

From Angelou, he quoted, “How important it is for us to recognize and celebration our heroes and she-roes.”

“This reminds me of something I heard my drill sergeant say back in military police school at Fort McClellan, Alabama, in the very hot and humid summer of 1990. ‘There are no white soldiers. There are no black soldiers. There are no yellow soldiers. There are only green soldiers,’” Hammes said.

“From boot camp to OCS and while serving in various units, I learned that no matter one’s background, religious persuasion, or socioeconomic status, we are all soldiers. We were one,” he said. “No matter what day it happens to be, if you meet a veteran, thank them for their service.”

Following the remarks, the Elkin High School JROTC presented a flag-folding ceremony.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

