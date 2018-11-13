Ronda considers water rate increases

Ronda residents could see an increase in water rates twice during the 2018-19 fiscal year if town officials pass proposals which were being considered Tuesday night.

During Thursday’s town board work session, Mayor Victor Varela addressed the need to include the proposed water rates on Tuesday night’s agenda for discussion and consideration. The Tuesday meeting occurred after press deadline for The Tribune.

Varela said Thursday that a recent water rate analysis by the Rural Water Association showed a need to increase the rates by five percent.

Rather than jack prices up five percent in one hit, the mayor suggested breaking that up into two increases — one in January 2019 and one in June 2019 — of 2.5 percent each time.

The increase in January would take the monthly base water rate to $20.50, and then $5.13 per 1,000 gallons used after the base amount. In July, that base rate would increase to $21, and $5.25 per 1,000 gallons.

Other town elected officials voiced agreement that the increases were needed and to include the water rate discussion on Tuesday’s agenda.

Town leaders also are working toward a water engineering project which would help with work on the Ronda water system, but they weren’t quite ready for that to be on this month’s agenda, according to Thursday’s discussion of the topic. The town hopes to receive grant money to help pay for the engineering study of the water system.

Also on Tuesday night’s agenda were discussion of a final Code of Ethics for the town; and to discuss putting property on Gwyn Street owned by the town up for an upset bid process after someone interested in purchasing the land to develop a lawnmower race track approached Commissioner Manuel Wood. The sell of the property also would include annexing half of the property not already in the town limits.

