Facing homelessness head on

On Saturday, a city of creative cardboard “homes” will take over Elkin Municipal Park’s area around the big shelter to bring awareness to homelessness.

The fourth annual Cardboard City is a fundraiser for The ARK, a local homeless facility for women and families. Members of the community volunteer to design their own cardboard shelter, each with a different theme, and pledge to stay in the shelter until $500 is raised to get out of the cardboard home.

It is appropriate that Cardboard City is held in November, as the month nationally is Homeless Awareness Month.

A new slate of organizers are chairing this year’s fundraiser. Betty Holthouser is chair of Cardboard City, while her niece, Beth Charles, and Charles’ friend, Amanda Brewer, are co-chairing the evening event.

“I told them I’d be honored,” Brewer said of her involvement in organizing Cardboard City. “It has really filled a void for me.”

Brewer is a full-time mother who had previously been working as a school counselor at Boonville Elementary School. “This is a passion for me,” she said of seeing students in homeless situations.

She said in Yadkin County Schools, 61 homeless students were identified through a survey of parents in the 2016-17 school year. In 2017-18, 56 students were identified as homeless.

“Those are just talking about parents who were willing to identify as homeless,” Brewer said.

Brewer is one of nearly 30 volunteers — either individual or organizations like businesses, church youth groups or school clubs — who will be setting up their cardboard homes at Elkin park Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Can you see me?” is the theme of Brewer’s shelter, featuring faces without eyes, noses or mouths.

“We want the attention on the homeless part of it,” said Holthouser of the event’s awareness. “The volunteers are so creative and that makes it fun.”

She said it isn’t too late for others who might want to help raise money, either by setting up as a volunteer in a cardboard home or by donating to one of the volunteers who will be spending a chilly November evening in a box.

Some of the volunteers have taken fun twists on the fundraising, explained Holthouser and Brewer. Jeff Eidson with G&B Energy told his employees they couldn’t pay for him to get out of the box, but to keep him in, and Brewer said Boonville Elementary School Principal Annette Johnson has told her students she’d spend all night in her box at some point if they raise a goal amount.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we have at The ARK,” said Holthouser. “It is always the Saturday before Thanksgiving to emphasize being grateful.”

The ARK serves guests from the greater Elkin area and surrounding counties, so organizers hope to have volunteers from surrounding areas help out as the event continues to grow. This year, a number of area schools will be participating including Boonville Elementary, Elkin Elementary, Elkin Middle, Elkin High and Starmount High.

“A lot of kids don’t realize there are homeless students, so we want to get the youth involved,” Holthouser said.

Brewer’s children decided they wanted to do a cardboard home of their own after learning about a man who Brewer graduated with who is homeless. “He was on the streets here in Elkin, and I would speak to him and they would ask who he was,” she said.

She said the children told her they wanted to do a box. “We talked about the purpose to bring awareness to homelessness here in our community,” Brewer said. “They said they knew that because they want to help ‘because of your friend.’

“Every time they get a donation it is like Christmas for them,” she said.

At present, The ARK is serving five children and 11 adults. The funds raised from Cardboard City help with guest education, job training, medical and dental needs, counseling needs, continued maintenance and repairs to the home such as plumbing and air conditioning, security cameras, and other ongoing needs.

Other needs include commercial-grade appliances and a upgrade of the kitchen, as well as funding payroll for 24 hour, seven day staffing.

“It is so much fun, and a wonderful night,” Holthouser said of Cardboard City. “There are plenty of groups and individuals who have stepped in, and it is a good group bonding experience.”

The evening will include a soup kitchen, S’mores and hot dogs for volunteers, and for donations for those who want to stop by to support volunteers who are in boxes.

Prizes are awarded for the box which raises the most money, as well as first, second and third for originality and creativity.

Dusty Smith will be providing live music from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in a guitar and vocal acoustic set.

“There will be a leaderboard to keep up with who’s in the boxes or out, and we’ll announce as they are out of the box,” Holthouser said.

To volunteer, donate or for more information, email director@thearkelkin.org, visit www.thearkelkin.org or call 336-527-1637.

Carys and Canaan Brewer decorate their cardboard box for The ARK's Cardboard City fundraiser, to be held Saturday at Elkin Municipal Park. Volunteers in each box have a goal of raising $500 to "get out of the box." "Can you see me?" is the theme of the Brewers' box.

Lizzy and Xan Charles show off their Cardboard City box with a theme of "Think of your fellow man."

Harry's Place is one of several area businesses which will be participating in The ARK's Cardboard City fundraiser Saturday at Elkin Municipal Park.

Cardboard City benefits The ARK shelter