Veterans honored by Elkin students

Five local veterans were recognized by a full auditorium of students from Elkin Middle and High schools Friday during the JROTC unit’s annual Veterans Day assembly.

Each year, the Army JROTC unit at the high school hosts a program to honor veterans and their sacrifices and service to the country in conjunction with Veterans Day.

This year, those assisting included the Elkin High School band accompanying Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent, as she sang the national anthem; the Elkin JROTC color guard who presented the colors; the high school chorus who performed two patriotic songs; Cadet Hege who offered a Veterans Day prayer; and Beth Felts, who assisted the JROTC by putting together a special multimedia presentation.

“It is an honor to speak to you today about something very near and dear to my heart,” said Col. Robbie Robbins, educational liaison for the N.C. Army National Guard and guest speaker for Friday’s assembly. “It is a day to recognize the men and women who stepped forward to serve this country.

“Less than 1 percent of the population, it is less than half a percent if you look at the numbers, that served this nation in all the branches of the service,” Robbins said. “Someone asked what the other 99 percent of the population do. Well, they enjoy the freedoms they are given, so we are part of that small number of people who continue to serve this nation.”

While serving in the United States Army Reserves, Robbins said he was mobilized for 15 months to serve in Iraq with the 108th Training Command. “‘All gave some, but some gave all,’” he said. “Today we’re here to talk about people, like myself, [Maj. Roy Ferguson, JROTC senior instructor], and others. We’re the lucky ones who made it back home.

“Once you’ve gone overseas and in Iraq and see how they live, you have a new appreciation for being born in America,” Robbins said. “When I came home, I was a different person. I do appreciate the small things in life since I’ve been away for 15 months to see how the other side of the world really lives.”

After he returned, he was called back to active duty again for three years, serving on the Army’s Physical Evaluation Board at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to assist wounded warriors.

“I’ve seen the worst of the worst wounded warriors,” Robbins said, explaining that he had his teenage daughter spend a week with him at Walter Reed to meet the soldiers. “It changed my life, and if I was having a bad day, I would go eat lunch with the wounded warriors and I’d ask myself what do I have a problem with, and would go back to work with a smile on my face.”

He encouraged the students to “appreciate you live in America and their service.”

Robbins also shared some leadership tips with the students, noting three key qualities of a leader which are trust, consistency and integrity. “The single most aspect of a good leader is trust. You don’t have to be loved, not everybody’s going to love you, not everybody’s going to hate you, but if I trust you, then I follow you.”

Following the video presentation, Cadet Aaliyah Ganzzermiller recognized veterans Danny Royall, Ronny White, Sam Bishop, Jon Garing and Elijah Vangordan for their service. Each was presented with a gift of appreciation.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

