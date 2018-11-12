Providers have Halloween fun

The providers at Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin enjoy the Halloween fun of dressing up. They include, from left, Dr. Adrienne Classen, Delois Settle MA, Michele Brooks CCMA, Brooke Gregory LPC and Susan Winkler NP. The staff joked that the Halloween grinches, not pictured, are Bonnie Byrd and Patsy Valdez.

The providers at Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin enjoy the Halloween fun of dressing up. They include, from left, Dr. Adrienne Classen, Delois Settle MA, Michele Brooks CCMA, Brooke Gregory LPC and Susan Winkler NP. The staff joked that the Halloween grinches, not pictured, are Bonnie Byrd and Patsy Valdez.