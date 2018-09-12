Tourney nets over $20K for united fund

David Steelman | YVUF G&B Energy held its annual benefit golf tournament for the Yadkin Valley United Fund, raising its largest amount to date of $20,200. That amount equals 10-percent of the YVUF’s annual campaign goal this year. At the check presentation are, from left, Thomas Eidson, Natalie Eidson, Don Clark, David Steelman and Ann Ashman. - David Steelman | YVUF Kyle Young of Prism hits tee shot on hole 8. Last year, he was closet to the pin #8. -

Kyle Young of Prism hits tee shot on hole 8. Last year, he was closet to the pin #8.