Step back in time: Stone Mountain State Park revisits the past

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Visitors to Stone Mountain State Park for Old Fashioned Day Saturday get a close-up look at blacksmith work. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Lynn Choate of Glade Valley, right, shows the Harrold family how an old hit-and-miss laundry system worked during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park Saturday. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune John Edwards of Sparta gets assistance from visiting children in feeding apples into the old cider press Saturday during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune John Edwards of Sparta, left, gets assistance from Gage Harrold in feeding apples into the old cider press Saturday during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Cindy Reavis of Mocksville admires handmade baskets for sale at Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day Saturday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Frank Sturdivant of Sparta, left, talks with Zane Brooks, center, and Shane Brooks of Jonesville about his wood crafting during Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day Saturday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jamie Greene of Millers Creek works on a quilt to demonstrate the skills during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park Saturday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Bob Hillyer, right, of Elkin Valley Trails Association talks with visitors to Stone Mountain State Park's Old Fashioned Day Saturday about trail work. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Copper Barrel Distillery out of Wilkes County set up a working still at Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Visitors to Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park find shady spots to sit and eat and listen to live bluegrass music Saturday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Visitors to Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park find shady spots to sit and eat and listen to live bluegrass music Saturday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Bluegrass musicians entertain a crowd of visitors during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park Saturday. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Caden Couch of Elkin practices fly fishing as instructor Bob Pearson of Jonesville talks with Couch’s family Saturday during Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day. - -

Lynn Choate of Glade Valley, right, shows the Harrold family how an old hit-and-miss laundry system worked during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park Saturday.

John Edwards of Sparta gets assistance from visiting children in feeding apples into the old cider press Saturday during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park.

Frank Sturdivant of Sparta, left, talks with Zane Brooks, center, and Shane Brooks of Jonesville about his wood crafting during Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day Saturday.

Copper Barrel Distillery out of Wilkes County set up a working still at Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day.

Visitors to Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park find shady spots to sit and eat and listen to live bluegrass music Saturday.

Caden Couch of Elkin practices fly fishing as instructor Bob Pearson of Jonesville talks with Couch’s family Saturday during Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day.

Mary Freas of Traphill demonstrates weaving during Old Fashioned Day Saturday at Stone Mountain State Park.

Bluegrass musicians entertain a crowd of visitors during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park Saturday.

Bob Pearson of Jonesville, right, teaches Terry Rose of Taylorsville how to fly fish Saturday during Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day.

Paula Crouse, left, Molly, center and June Meyerhofer of Traphill make cornshuck dolls Saturday during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park.

David Bridge spins a piece of pottery for onlookers during Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day Saturday.

Visitors to Stone Mountain State Park for Old Fashioned Day Saturday get a close-up look at blacksmith work.

John Edwards of Sparta, left, gets assistance from Gage Harrold in feeding apples into the old cider press Saturday during Old Fashioned Day at Stone Mountain State Park.

Cindy Reavis of Mocksville admires handmade baskets for sale at Stone Mountain State Park’s Old Fashioned Day Saturday.