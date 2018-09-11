Remembering 9-11, 17 years later

Steve Motsinger rings the bell at Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church in downtown Elkin Tuesday morning at 9:43 a.m. in remembering the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the United States. Steve and Jane Motsinger rang the bell at each time a plane crashed — 8:45 a.m. for the North Tower of the World Trade Center, 9:03 a.m. for South Tower, 9:43 a.m. for the Pentagon and 10:10 a.m. for Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Each time the bell rang seven times, symbolizing those who have responded, served, protected, defended, sacrificed, suffered and lost life.

Steve Motsinger rings the bell at Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church in downtown Elkin Tuesday morning at 9:43 a.m. in remembering the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the United States. Steve and Jane Motsinger rang the bell at each time a plane crashed — 8:45 a.m. for the North Tower of the World Trade Center, 9:03 a.m. for South Tower, 9:43 a.m. for the Pentagon and 10:10 a.m. for Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Each time the bell rang seven times, symbolizing those who have responded, served, protected, defended, sacrificed, suffered and lost life.