Driver license offices in Yadkinville, Wilkesboro have computer outages

Two area driver license offices are among six experiencing computer issues, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles Friday afternoon.

Several N.C. DMV driver license offices in the easter and western part of the state are experiencing the computer outages and are therfore not able to provide driver license services at this time, including Yadkinville and Wilkesboro.

The DMV is working with the N.C. Department of Information Technology to identify the cause of the issue and get it resolved as quickly as possible.

Customers who are renewing their driver license, need a license duplication or address change may be able to skip the line and conduct their business online through the official DMV website at myncdmv.gov. Customers who must visit an office today should visit a nearby location listed on the same website under “Locations.”