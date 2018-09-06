One dead after deputy-involved shooting

JONESVILLE — One person is dead and two local deputies are on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday just outside of Jonesville.

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver said that deputies responded to a call involving a domestic disturbance around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at an address on Laura Lynn Drive.

“Upon their arrival, an individual came out of the residence and confronted them with a weapon,” Oliver said. “Shots were fired and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation, which is normal protocol for this event,” Oliver continued. “The investigation is ongoing and the two deputies that were involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.”

He added the domestic violence complaint remains under investigation as well.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time, Oliver said.

