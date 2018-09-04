Flotilla rescheduled, no longer sold out

With a high water level on the Yadkin River for the Explore Elkin’s second annual Family Flotilla, organizers rescheduled the paddling event for Sept. 15. The August date was sold out, but the new date means more available boats for those interested in participating.

Jeff Eidson, chairman of Explore Elkin, said the rains the Yadkin Valley region received before the Aug. 25 event forced them to rethink the date, thus the Sept. 15 Flotilla.

Yadkin River Adventures and Roaring River Canoe Rentals were not able to provide boats for the first date, but now that the Flotilla has been moved, they both will be able to participate, Eidson said.

This means the Flotilla is no longer sold out, and anyone wanting to participate should email exploreelkin@gmail.com or message Explore Elkin’s Facebook page to reserve a spot.

The trip will include a shuttle ride from Crater Park west to the Ronda boat access, then participants will paddle downstream back to Crater Park. Cost for Explorers is $20, for non-Explorer adults is $30, teens and youth is $15, or a shuttle only for those with their own boats is $15.

Parking and check in will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in Crater Park, and a free hot-dog lunch from Speedy Chef with live music from Whiskey Foxtrot will entertain paddlers at Crater Park after the seven-mile trip down the river.

For those wishing to participate, but not wanting to paddle, volunteers are needed and can sign up by emailing exploreelkin@gmail.com.

Other upcoming Explore Elkin events

September and October will wrap up Explore Elkin’s warm-weather events for the 2018 season, including the Food Truck Friday and Music at the Market. The last dates for those events will be Sept. 14 and Oct. 12 for the Food Truck Friday and Sept. 28 and Oct. 26 for Music at the Market.

On Oct. 13, there will be a hike to still sites in Stone Mountain State Park. The hike will be free for Explorers, and is open to others for a small fee to cover shuttles.

An Explorer-only appreciation event will be held Nov. 8 featuring a dinner theater production by the Foothills Theatre group.

To become an Elkin Explorer, which will allow free participation in many Explore Elkin events and discounts at other Elkin-area places and activities, visit exploreelkin.com.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.