Remember Rockford Reunion returns Sept. 8

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Preservation Society Inc. is calling on all descendants and supporters of the historic village of Rockford to join us for the Remember Rockford Reunion Sept. 8.

This will be the eighth reunion since the tradition began in 2010, and several activities are planned. Parking will be available at Rockford Park. Registration also will be at the park. After a brief welcome at 10 a.m., the group will walk over to the two shops now open in two of the buildings.

The program will be inside Rockford Methodist Church and will feature The Nonesuch Playmakers who will perform “Home Front Hit Parade,” a musical revue of WWII-era songs. It will be a flag-waving, finger-snapping heartfelt journey back in time. A display of banners about the history of the Surry County courthouse will be on loan by the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. When Rockford was the county seat, the courthouse operated in the village.

After a barbecue lunch in the church, Larry Brindle, a descendant of the York family, will share his research about the famous Sgt. York from WWI.

Then the group will update those attending on the progress, plans and upcoming activities at the six properties in the village. There also will be time for sharing family photos and information. Tables and a copier will be set up in the church. Surry Community College has a local history/genealogy room open on the Friday before the reunion until 2:30 p.m.

The reunion will wrap up with a tour and presentation at the W.P. Dobson General Store/Masonic Lodge, the society’s largest project. The group’s preservation specialist Jason Allen, who is restoring the site, will show off his progress and answer questions. The Remember Rockford Reunion is an opportunity for descendants to make contact not only with their ancestors’ pasts, but also to forge new friendships with cousins they may have never met.

To register, the only cost is for the lunch — $10 for adults, $5 for children. Go to http://www.rememberrockford.com/remember-rockford-reunion.html to register. Call 336-374-3825 or email hannah@rockfordbedandbreakfast.com with any questions.