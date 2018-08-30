Three suspects remain in jail on charges related to death of Highway Patrolman

YADKINVILLE — The three individuals facing charges related to the death of North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Samuel Bullard were in court this week. All three cases were continued and the three remain in custody.

Dakota Kape Whitt’s case has been continued to Feb. 13, 2019. Whitt was allegedly driving a black BMW that drove through a license checkpoint around 11 p.m. on May 21. Trooper Bullard died in a car crash on I-77 while in pursuit of the vehicle. Whitt has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of felony obstruction, driving with revoked license and speeding to elude arrest with a motor vehicle causing death.

The vehicle was registered to Michaela Cheyenne Harrison, age 19, of Hamptonville. Harrison has been indicted on charges of felony obstruction of justice as well as possession of methamphetamine, accessory after the fact of second-degree murder and aid and abet second degree murder.

Mona Lisa Victoria Mullins, age 17 of State Road, was also in the vehicle during the incident. She has been indicted on charges of felony obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine. Mullin’s bond was reduced from $100,000 to $50,000 but she remains in custody.

Harrison and Mullins will be in court again on Oct. 8.

Whitt https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Dakota-Kape-Whitt-2-1-2.jpg Whitt Harrison https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Michaela-Cheyenne-Harrison-2.jpg Harrison Mullins https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Mona-Lisa-Mullins-2.jpg Mullins Harrison and Mullins on the steps of the Yadkin County Courthouse on June 29. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_36425380_2077775692543957_4862364292919328768_o-2.jpg Harrison and Mullins on the steps of the Yadkin County Courthouse on June 29.