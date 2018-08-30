Town approves senior’s bridge project

A senior at Elkin High School plans to bridge the gap between the existing gravel dust trail and the next phase of E&A Rail Trail going in north of the town reservoir.

Riley Lyles gained approval from town officials recently to construct the next footbridge along the trail about 100 feet east of Elkin Creek where the E&A Rail Trail that heads north out of Elkin Municipal Park, part of the NC Mountain-to-Seas Trail, now ends. The gap to be spanned by the 35-foot bridge crosses what leaders call Crooked Creek.

To approve some streambank work at the site, the Elkin Board of Commissioners approved a request by town employees to apply for a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Lyles is being assisted on the permit as part of the senior project by Joe Mickey, local conservationist and member of the Elkin Valley Trails Association.

The senior told the commissioners at their August meeting that the bridge cost was estimated at $550, but the funding for the project has been secured through a sponsorship from Carl Rose and Sons and the poles for the project have been donated by Duke Energy.

He is working with local carpenter, Joe Couch, on construction of the bridge, and Mickey and Will Gwyn will handle the stabilization work.

Also, during the August meeting, town officials were slated to hear a request from attorney Larry Gillen on behalf of property owner D.H. Griffin about property with a sinkhole in downtown. Gillen did not make the meeting, but town staff updated the board.

Griffen is asking the town to take over ownership of two parcels of land where the grass lawn is at the intersection of North Bridge and West Market streets. The land is eroding, and he wants the town to accept the land “as-is.”

Town Manager Brent Cornelison said the estimated cost to repair the property could be anywhere from $60,000 to $100,000 or more depending on what repair contractors find during excavation.

“Staff is recommending the town not take the property ‘as-is,’” he said.

The board took no action on the topic.

Elkin resident Ron Ashman was reappointed to the Yadkin Valley ABC Board during the meeting as well.

