New sign could be erected on North Bridge St.

Travelers along North Bridge Street near Claremont Drive may be seeing a new sign highlighting happenings at Elkin High School in the future.

Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools, told the board of education recently that she’s been working with Robbie Spurlin at Spurlin Signs in Dobson on a new sign which would feature a digital sign rather than the traditional letter marquee that is now at the site of the Elkin Laser Wash.

The school system will be able to salvage and reuse the existing pole and metal framing, Cox said.

Spurlin Sign Company has provided Cox with a quote, and she told board members she is working to secure a second quote for the project. Quotes came in two options, one color for the messages or a full-color selection for the digital messages.

Cox added that Pat Crosby, the owner of the property, is willing to allow the school system to replace the sign and keep it on the car wash site.

