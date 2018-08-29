Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund annual campaign starts Thursday

Saturday night during a sold out concert at the Reeves Theater, the Yadkin Valley United Fund kicked off its 2019 annual fundraising campaign. This year’s goal is to raise more than $200,000 to assist 24 agencies in the community and provide three high school scholarships.

The Reeves Theater donated a portion of the ticket sales from the concert featuring Brett Pardue, Tonya Smith and Allison Gross.

To assist in the fundraising efforts, 27 local restaurants have signed on to participate in this year’s Dine Out event for the campaign, according to David Steelman, executive director of YVUF. The Dine Outs will be held each Thursday beginning this week and ending Oct. 25.

Each of three restaurants on those Thursdays will donate a percentage of proceeds to the YVUF. Last year, 19 restaurants provided more than $5,000 toward the goal of $200,00.

Kicking off the 2019 Dine Out campaign this Thursday will be Bojangles of Jonesville, Dodge City Steakhouse in north Elkin and Luddie’s Kitchen in downtown Elkin.

The rest of the schedule includes:

• Sept. 6 — 67 Pizza, Cowboys Restaurant and La Fuente

• Sept. 13 — Breakfastime, Harry’s Place and Cedarbrook Country Club Grill

• Sept. 20 — Pirate’s Landing, Speedy Chef and Southern on Main

• Sept. 27 — John Boy’s BBQ and Seafood, Prime Thai and Mazzini’s

• Oct. 4 — Shiki of Elkin, Terry’s of Jonesville and Angry Troll Brewing 22

• Oct. 11 — Theo’s, Blueberry Hill and Margarita’s Mexican Cuisine

• Oct. 18 — Royall’s Soda Shop, El Ahorro and 268 Grill

• Oct. 25 — Terry’s in State Road, Wood Box BBQ and lunch only at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital cafeteria

The YVUF goal for 2019 is $202,019 with funds being provided for 24 local non-profits who serve people in the Yadkin Valley with medical needs, financial needs, and emotional needs. The YVUF also provide three scholarships for one senior each at East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount high schools. Ninety-nine percent of all funds remain in the Yadkin Valley.

The 2019 campaign will run from now through Nov. 15, but leaders will accept pledges and donations through May 31, 2019. The YVUF serves the communities of Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Thurmond and Traphill.

Businesses and individuals who donate $500 or more will be invited to the recognition celebration at Cedarbrook Country Club, April 13, 2019. Steelman may be reached at 336-469-2860 or email at Yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com. Additional information is available on the YVUF website: Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org. Pledges/donations may be mailed to YVUF, P.O. Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621.

The Yadkin Valley United Fund annual campaign kicked off Saturday night with a concert featuring Brett Pardue, Allison Gross and Tonya Smith at the Reeves Theater. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_concert-1_formatted.jpg The Yadkin Valley United Fund annual campaign kicked off Saturday night with a concert featuring Brett Pardue, Allison Gross and Tonya Smith at the Reeves Theater. Submitted photo https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_concert-2_formatted.jpg Submitted photo