Students return to class

Pam Colbert, third from left, principal of Elkin Elementary School, greets parent and students as they line up eager to enter the building on Monday’s first day of classes.

Pam Colbert, fourth from right, principal of Elkin Elementary School, greets parent and students as they line up eager to enter the building on Monday’s first day of classes.

Parents and students line up eagerly awaiting the first day of classes at Elkin Elementary School Monday morning.