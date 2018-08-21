Yadkin Valley United Fund to kick off annual campaign with concert Saturday

The Yadkin Valley United Fund will officially kick off its 2019 fundraising campaign with a concert at the Reeves Theater Saturday night.

The YVUF board has increased its goal again this year after reaching its $200,000 goal last year in the last minutes of the annual banquet. This year, the goal will be $202,019, to meet the needs of its 24 partner agencies and three annual scholarships.

The kick-off concert will serve as a fundraiser as well, with $5 of each ticket benefiting the YVUF campaign, explained David Steelman, executive director of the YVUF.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and featuring tenor Brett Pardue, who will share an evening of Broadway and opera classics. Pardue, an Elkin native, has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center, the Cincinatti Opera House as well as in Italy, Canada and Japan. He has served on the music faculty of Lehigh University as well.

Pardue will be accompanied by Elkin music teacher Tonya Smith, Pardue’s former teacher and a soprano, as well as soprano Allison Gross as a guest.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s concert, costing $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They are available online at reevestheater.com or at the theater box office, 129 W. Main St., Elkin.

Those attending are asked to “dress to impress.”

Also, the YVUF will kick off its annual Dine Out for the Fund series Aug. 30 with a portion of meal proceeds at Bojangles, Dodge City Steakhouse and Luddie’s Kitchen benefiting the fund.

