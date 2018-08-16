Final days of voting for NC wine region readers’ choice awards

The Yadkin Valley Wine region as well as a local restaurant are in the running for readers’ choice awards from USA Today. The voting is open online until Aug. 20 at noon. Readers may vote daily.

Roots restaurant at Sanders Ridge Winery in Boonville is in the running for best winery restaurant. Roots was most recently ranked at number six out of 20. Rankings are unavailable as the final days of the contest are beginning.

The Yadkin Valley AVA is also up for best wine region, alongside larger and more well-known wine regions such as those in California.

To vote for the Roots restaurant, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-winery-restaurant/roots-restaurant-at-sanders-ridge-winery-boonville-n-c/

To vote for the Yadkin Valley Wine region, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-region/yadkin-valley-north-carolina/

