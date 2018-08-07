Governor announces way to apply to state boards, commissions

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new web portal for North Carolina boards and commissions to streamline the application process for people who wish to serve and provide more information to the public.

“I want to encourage talented, qualified North Carolinians from all 100 counties and all backgrounds to serve on boards and commissions that shape the quality of life in our state,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians can use this new tool to learn more about the work of state boards, as well as to apply or nominate someone to serve.”

The new website will feature profiles of state boards and commissions, a list of recent appointments, current openings, member resources, and portals to submit applications and recommendations. This will be the first online portal for Governor’s appointments to Boards and Commissions in North Carolina history, and the first time in seventeen years that the system has been updated to provide a more open and streamlined process.

The Office of the Governor oversees more than 2,400 appointments to more than 350 boards and commissions that represent a broad range of areas and issues for North Carolina. More than 600 appointments expire each year, and those vacancies are filled on a rolling basis throughout the year.

For more information, visit the North Carolina Boards and Commissions page at bc.governor.nc.gov.

New web portal will give the public more information, streamline application process